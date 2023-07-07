NI council demands Stormont bring forward ban on LGBT conversion therapy as ‘matter of urgency’

MLAs previously passed a motion calling for a ban by 2021 but Executive collapse delayed legislation

A Northern Ireland council is to demand Stormont permanent secretaries implement a ban on the “torture” of conversion therapy as a “matter of urgency”.

The controversial ‘treatment’ is used as a means of trying to stop or suppress a gay person’s sexuality, or stop them from identifying as a different gender to their sex recorded at birth.

All members of the DUP abstained in the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) vote due to concern over “religious freedom”.

MLAs passed a non-binding motion (59 to 24 votes) calling for a ban on conversion therapy “in all its forms” in April 2021.

However, the collapse of an Executive has delayed the legislation.

Bringing a motion forward, Newry SDLP councillor Doire Finn said: “Acknowledging council’s previous agreement to oppose conversion therapy practices; expressing its disappointment that the Executive failed to act on the outlawing of this practice.

“The council expresses further dissatisfaction that the practice of conversion therapy remains legal, stands in solidarity with members of the LGBT+ community and recognising the ongoing absence of an Assembly, Executive and Ministers.

“This council reaffirms its opposition to conversion therapy and support for the LGBT+ community, and will write to the permanent secretaries of health, justice and communities to detail what work can be undertaken by their offices to prepare for the implementation of such a ban in advance of a re-established Executive”.

She added: “Described by the UN as form of torture it can lead to a lifelong mental or physical health impact.

“There are countless harrowing accounts of those who have experienced conversion therapy and the lasting damage it has done to them and how difficult it has made their journey to come to terms with who they are.

“In my mind no one should feel ashamed of who they love or who they are.

“We all have a duty to speak out against conversion therapy.

“I am asking my fellow councillors to send a clear message, to say we stand in solidarity against this practice and will take any actions we can to see the banning of conversion therapy become a reality.

“We need to write to the permanent secretaries to implement this ban as a matter of urgency.”

In the last week Newry joined in on the International Pride celebrations by hosting ‘Youth Pride Newry’, from 26 June to 2 July with young people at the forefront of the annual Pride parade event for the first time.

This week the council chamber heard that a lack of definition on what conversion therapy is was delaying the legislation on its ban.

Rowallane DUP councillor, Jonathan Jackson said: “The DUP believes that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is wrong.

“Everyone should be treated with respect in the community.

“The DUP supports a ban on harmful and coercive practices involved in conversion therapy.

“We will not support any legislation that does not support protection of religious freedom.

“We express deep concern with many practices that have been promoted under the umbrella of conversion therapy.

“These include electro compulsive therapy, forced isolation, aversion therapy, food deprivation, and hypnotherapy.”

He added: “There is a broader agreement on a need for ban on conversion therapy, but the difficulty for any legislation is actually defining what conversion therapy is.

“The lack of a clear definition has delayed legislation being brought in at Westminster.

“It is the lack of this definition, not the absence of an Executive for the power to bring about his legislation.

“We have to ensure that the banning of conversion therapy does not prevent those who are uncertain about their sexuality from accessing support.”