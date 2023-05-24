NI councillor receives abusive letter accusing her of ‘exploiting children’s deaths for votes’

A newly elected UUP councillor has received support from across the political divide after sharing a post about an abusive letter that was sent to her home.

Representative for Holywood and Clandeboye on the Ards and North Down Borough Council, Linzi McLaren had revealed in a series of tweets earlier this year how her first child, Ben, passed away as a result of cot death several years ago.

She also lost another son mid-pregnancy and delivered him in hospital before receiving “no aftercare”.

Ms McLaren said she later received mental health care when it became apparent she “was in desperate need of intervention”.

Speaking about an abusive letter sent to her home, she wrote: “72hrs after being elected, today I received a letter to my home address (which is not in the public domain), stating how I have exploited the death of my children for votes, what a bad mother I am for neglecting my children to run a political campaign, and how vile the UUP are.

“People can say what they like about me, but talking about my children is another matter. I have lobbied, and I will continue to lobby, for mental health resources.

“My children are not only safe and happy, but they are proud of their mum. So far in those 72hrs, I have visited constituents, answered emails, spoke with parents about safeguarding issues, and liaised with a residents’ group about anti social behaviour.

“People have voted for me because I work hard, and for no other reason. Police have been amazing.”

Her party leader Doug Beattie offered support encouraging her to “stay strong”, adding that “haters will hate, bullies will bully but you have many, many friends surrounding you”.

DUP councillor James Cochrane described it as “sickening abuse” that should be condemned “by all right-thinking people” as he hoped the PSNI brought those responsible to justice.

Alliance deputy leader, Stephen Farry, showed solidarity with Ms McLaren saying the abuse was “horrible, disgusting and so untrue”.

Other politicians and members of the public also shared words of support.