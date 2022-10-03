NI councils would ‘struggle’ with duties if they are forced to meet in person due to Stormont Assembly situation, says UUP man

The Assembly has to rubber-stamp an extension of the powers that allow councillors to participate in meetings via video-link. (David Young/PA)

Councillors in Northern Ireland could be forced to attend meetings in person if Stormont is not back up and running by November 5.

Online remote attendance, which also allows media to watch meetings, was introduced due to the Covid lock down restrictions.

But the clock is ticking on the time left for the Assembly to rubber-stamp an extension of the powers that allow councillors to participate in meetings via video-link.

In a letter dated September 26, seen by the Local Democracy Service, council chief executives have been told by the Department for Communities (DfC) that remote attendance has been extended for six months to March 24, 2023.

However, the extension must now be approved by the Assembly by November 5 for it to remain in place until March.

The letter states that the extending order is “subject to confirmatory procedure in the Assembly” meaning “it will cease to have effect 40 days from the date of making unless it has been approved by resolution of the Assembly”.

Lisburn and Castlereagh councillor Nicholas Trimble (UUP) has urged MLAs to get back to work.

He said: “If remote attendance for councillors was taken away due to Stormont not forming, then we would struggle to discharge our duties.

“For all matters affecting people in Northern Ireland, I do think that more pressure put on Stormont to be up and running again the better.

“I would consider there are more significant reasons such as the cost of living crisis for the Assembly to be back in the chamber.

“However, the use of remote attendance has allowed for better practice of democracy, as for council members who do have other jobs, sometimes 9am to 5pm, it has become an essential service for them to be present at some significant meetings being held at short notice.”

A Castlereagh South councillor has also called for the Stormont department to go further and extend remote attendance “indefinitely” for the benefit of “accountable local democracy”.

Simon Lee (SDLP) said: “I don’t see why this could not be extended indefinitely. We have seen that these new online arrangements have worked really well, saved time and money, and is in my view more efficient.

“I have argued that this provides those of us with childcare responsibilities, or other caring responsibilities, the option to attend, and crucially contribute meaningfully.

“Remote attendance makes participation in local democracy possible for a wider demographic of society. It also has meant greater access for the public.

“Constituents who want to observe the business of the council can do so with ease from home, and this improves accountability and awareness of the hard work elected members carry out on our community’s behalf.”

A DfC spokesperson, confirming the extension this week, said: “The department has made the Coronavirus Act 2020 (Extension of Provisions Relating to Local Authority Meetings)(No 2) Order (NI) 2022.

“The Order extends the expiry date of section 78 of the Coronavirus Act 2020, under which the current legislation on remote/hybrid meetings was made, until 24 March 2023.”