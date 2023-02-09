NI election date pushed back as Secretary of State extends Stormont deadline

The UK Government is introducing legislation to extend the period for Executive formation by a year, to January 18, 2024.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Office says this is “to allow time and space for the NI Parties to work together to return to government”.

“The Secretary of State has concluded that another election at this time is not the best course of action to facilitate the restoration of the Executive having spoken to political representatives, businesses and communities in Northern Ireland,” the statement continues.

The Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill, which is being introduced to parliament on Thursday (February 9), will extend the period while retaining the power to name an election date any time during the period, if necessary.

At midnight on 19 January 2023, the period for Executive formation under the terms of the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation Act) 2022 came to an end.

This placed Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris under a legal duty to hold an Assembly election within 12 weeks.

Following his meeting with Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic in Brussels yesterday, the Conservative MP is hosting NI party leaders at a roundtable in Belfast today to urge them to restore the Executive as soon as possible and note that an election may be called at any point during the extension period.

Speaking ahead of the Bill introduction, Mr Heaton-Harris commented: “Over a year has passed since the then-First Minister of Northern Ireland resigned. Twelve months and one Assembly election later, it is disappointing that people in Northern Ireland still do not have the strong devolved government that they deserve.

“After considering my options, and engaging widely in Northern Ireland, I know that an election in the coming weeks will not be helpful or welcome. So, I am introducing a Bill to create more time for the parties to work together and return to government, as Protocol discussions continue between the UK and EU.

“The restoration of the Executive, in line with the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, remains my top priority. I will continue to do everything I can to help the Parties work together to make that happen.”

The SDLP said they would again be proposing the appointment of an Assembly speaker on Thursday at the meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris and the other parties, in an attempt to reform the Executive.

Party leader Colum Eastwood MP said that the proposed Northern Ireland Bill will “at least, put an end to the meaningless series of deadlines that have come and gone with no progress on restoring democratic governance in the North”.

He added that “the British Government cannot take this as an opportunity to take their foot off the pedal or back down on the pressure needed to reform and restore the Assembly”.

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll called for an intensification of strike actions following plans to delay the deadline, accusing the Mr Heaton-Harris of “kicking the can down the road.”

He said the an emerging strike wave here could “help force the Secretary of State and his Tory colleagues from office and win real change for hard-up communities”.

“The Secretary of State is kicking the can down the road while our communities suffer,” Carroll stated.

“The Tories have tried and failed to placate the DUP on the Protocol so they seem content to allow them to boycott the Assembly without consequence. An austerity budget is the only card the Tories have to play because they have no other strategy for dealing with the North.

“Public services are at breaking point and people are struggling to make ends meet. Health workers, teachers, university workers and others will take to the picket lines this month to demand fair pay and investment in public and essential services.

“The government has refused to act on the demands and aspirations of ordinary people. It’s time for the Tories to go. Striking workers can force them out the door.”