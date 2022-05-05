NI Election: Follow the results live on BelfastTelegraph.co.uk

The Belfast Telegraph team will be live on results day... until the last seat is declared

Do you want to know the names of your new MLAs as soon as they are elected and find out who the big election winners and losers are or what happens next?

With rolling coverage from our team of reporters, stage-by-stage results for every candidate standing in the election and transfer analysis in every constituency in Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph will be live from the start of the count on Friday morning until the last seat is declared.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Follow us on social media, sign up to our newsletters, download our app and stay with our live blog for minute-by-minute updates and expert analysis from our political team.