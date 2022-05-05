NI election: Newlyweds take time out of wedding day to cast their vote

Newlyweds Natalie and Ciarán took time out of their wedding day on Thursday to cast their vote. (Pic: Michelle O'Neill Twitter)

It may have been one of the most important days of their lives, but that hasn’t stopped two newlyweds from casting their vote today.

Sinn Fein’s Vice-President Michelle O’Neill posted a picture of the happy couple on Twitter, as they smiled happily outside a polling station.

She commented: “Absolutely amazing – Ciarán and Natalie taking time out of their big day to get their vote in for a First Minister for all. My very best wishes to the newly wedded couple for their future!”

With their civic duty out of the way, the happy couple were free to enjoy the rest of their wedding day together as the remaining voters in Northern Ireland make their way to the polling stations.