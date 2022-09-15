NI Electoral Office prepares for possibility of December Stormont Assembly election

The NI Electoral Office has sent a letter to polling venue stations advising that a snap Stormont Assembly election could be held in three months time.

The chief electoral officer said it is part of their “contingency planning”, however, no guidance has been issued by the Northern Ireland Office on any announcement.

According to the letter seen by Belfast Live, the potential vote could be held on December 8 or December 15.

Chief electoral officer Virginia McVea said the availability of schools and other venues must be checked to make sure any election does not clash with Christmas nativity plays and other events.

"We're not full-tilt in election mode but we're checking if there's a difficulty for any of our polling places or our staff just in case,” she stated.

Ms McVea added that the potential election on December 8 or 15 are “just possible dates”.

Sinn Fein became the largest party in Northern Ireland for the first time after May’s Assembly election, with the DUP in second.

The Assembly has since been left in limbo after the DUP refused to nominate a deputy First Minister in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will be required under legislation to call a snap election within 12 weeks if there is no devolved government formed by October 28.