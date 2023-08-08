NI Executive Office to include further ‘checks and balances’ on future Ebrington Square gigs

Planned gigs were temporarily thrown into disarray last month after objections from a local hotel.

Ebrington Square with the hotel in the distance

Future events at Londonderry’s Ebrington Square will be subject to “further checks and balances”, the Executive Office have said.

Last month, a series of events planned for August 2023 were temporarily thrown into disarray after it was revealed nearby Ebrington Hotel was mounting legal action against the Executive Office (TEO) in relation to the concerts.

The site was handed back to the city over 20 years ago and hosted major music events during 2013, when Derry was the City of Culture.

As a large open space overlooking the River Foyle and city centre, it has proven popular with locals and visitors alike, and is viewed by many as an ideal location.

The events – which included two dance gigs, an Abba tribute band and Ryan McMullan – were prominently advertised around the city, but were cast into doubt as TEO and Derry City and Strabane District Council sought to offer a last-minute alternative to promoters in the form of St Columb’s Park.

The news prompted a backlash online, with the hotel forced to turn off comments on their Facebook page as it faced criticism.

The impasse was resolved after the Ebrington Hotel issued a statement clarifying that they were supportive of the use of the square for events and blaming TEO for the issue arising.

They said the department had “failed to consult and recognise the hotel’s position” and added they were content for the gigs to proceed.

Cecil Doherty, director of Ebrington Leisure Holdings Ltd

“The Owners of the Ebrington Hotel never had, nor do they wish for, a veto over events in Ebrington Square,” added a spokesperson.

In a statement released on Tuesday, TEO confirmed any future events would be subject to “further checks and balances”.

"The Executive Office (TEO) is aware that the intention to hold dance music events at Ebrington Square during August 2023 has caused a level of controversy,” said a spokesperson.

"TEO has taken on board the expressions of concern as to the arrangements in place surrounding the hosting of these events.

"While the events scheduled to take place in August 2023 will take place as scheduled, subject to all necessary satisfactory arrangements being in place, TEO has identified and agreed to embrace further checks and balances in its own process.

"It is hoped that the holding of such future events has the full support of all sections of the local community.”