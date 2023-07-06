NI group pays for ad in Chris Heaton-Harris’ local paper calling him out on budget cuts

The ad, paid for by activism group Act Now, has appeared in the Daventry Express, Chris Heaton-Harris' local weekly newspaper

A Northern Irish campaign group has paid to publish an advert in Chris Heaton-Harris’s local weekly newspaper, calling on him to reverse budget cuts in NI.

The ad — paid for by members of Act Now NI — features a selection of the services cut in the Secretary of State’s 2023/24 budget for Northern Ireland.

These include the number of nursing student places here, which has been reduced by 300, and the slashing of discretionary support grants, aimed at helping the most vulnerable people.

The advertisement has been issued in Thursday’s edition of the Daventry Express and Nicola Browne, project coordinator at Act Now, said the action has been taken to “bring the issues right into the Secretary of State’s backyard”.

The independent Northern Ireland Fiscal Council has estimated that Stormont officials will need to find £800m in cuts and revenue raising measures as a result of the budget, which was announced back in April.

It said Stormont's overall budget for day-to-day spending would fall by 3.3% in real terms in this financial year.

In particular, Northern Ireland’s education system is facing a 2.7% cut while the schools budget for England is due to rise by 6.5%.

The cuts have hit underprivileged children here hardest in recent weeks, with schemes to combat mental health issues and extended school projects ended by the Department of Education as economising measures.

There have also been setbacks for an already under pressure special educational needs sector.

Holiday hunger payments for families eligible for free school meals stopped at the end of March, with more reductions expected.

“Summer holidays are here, but there’s little to look forward to for thousands of families impacted by the budget passed by Chris Heaton-Harris,” Ms Browne continued.

“With children across our communities at risk of going without this summer, our members wanted to hold him to account for this in his own backyard, in front of his own constituents.”

It was also announced last month that the Conservative MP was facing a legal challenge because of the nature of the budget.

Alongside the Northern Ireland Office and the Department of Finance, Mr Heaton-Harris is facing the threat of legal action over alleged failures to protect the interests of the most disadvantaged children.

The Children’s Law Centre has written to all three, outlining what it says are “failures in the budget setting process for the year 2023/24”.

The letter accuses Mr Heaton-Harris of “failing in his responsibility to apply the principle of equality, including assessing whether the cumulative impact of the budget cuts is disproportionately affecting disadvantaged children, including disabled children.”

Ms Browne continued: “This ad has been funded by people from all communities across the north, because we know that no matter who you are, the welfare of children is the most important thing to so many of us.

“The suffering these cuts will cause is immeasurable, and we simply can’t let that pass.”

The Northern Ireland Office has been contacted for a response.