NI group to boycott Government’s LGBT event over trans snub

Mass exodus comes after commitments made by Prime Minister to ban trans conversion therapy were ditched

Northern Ireland’s Rainbow Project advocacy group is one of at least 100 UK organisations to have pulled out of a landmark LGBT Government conference planned for this year.

The Rainbow Project, which supports for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual people, and others have withdrawn following the “unacceptable” exclusion of transgender people from plans to ban conversion therapy.

The groups say they will only participate if the Prime Minister reverts to his promise for a trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy.

Separately, the Terrence Higgins Trust issued a joint statement on behalf of 23 HIV organisations, saying they will also not be supporting or attending the Safe To Be Me conference, scheduled for June-July.

The Rainbow Project said the Government’s “procrastination, mixed messaging and failure to commit to protecting some of the most vulnerable members of our community leave us no option but to boycott this event”.

It said the decision “has left us and others with no other choice than to take this decision”, adding: “We are disappointed that the UK Government would break a four year-long promise of ending the abusive and torturous practices of conversion therapy in the UK.” John O’Doherty, director of The Rainbow Project said: “We will not accept a ban which does not protect our trans, non-binary and gender diverse communities. This Government has consistently failed to follow through on commitments to address the inequalities experienced by LGBTQIA+ people and in particular our trans, non-binary and gender diverse communities. We cannot and will not support this.

“Conversion therapy is happening to LGBTQIA+ people across these islands each and every day. It may be cloaked in secrecy, religious dogma or so-called therapy. But each day without a ban is a day where LGBTQIA+ people are at risk of lifelong harm.”

It comes as religious leaders including the former archbishop of Canterbury wrote to Boris Johnson urging him to include trans people in a ban on conversion therapy. Dr Rowan Williams is among the signatories of a letter sent yesterday to Mr Johnson to say there is “no justification for the ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’ excluding trans people”.

Last week, Mr Johnson managed to stage two U-turns in the space of a few hours.

It was initially announced that ministers were scrapping plans to ban the practice, sparking a furious backlash.

A Government spokesman confirmed on Thursday that they were looking instead at ways of preventing it through existing law and “other non-legislative measures”.

However, within hours of the announcement a senior Government source was quoted as saying legislation would be included in the Queen’s Speech in May.

The Prime Minister was said to have “changed his mind” after seeing the reaction to the move.

The ban now set to be brought forward by the Government will cover “only gay conversion therapy, not trans”, ITV’s Paul Brand reported.

A Government spokesman said: “Recognising the complexity of issues and need for further careful thought, we will carry out separate work to consider the issue of transgender conversion therapy further.”