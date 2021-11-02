NI high street voucher: 160,000 unable to verify and minister admits not all with get month to spend cash

People given extra fortnight to use Spend Local card after delays

Plans to extend the high street voucher scheme by two weeks have been welcomed — but the Economy Minister admits not everyone will get a full month to spend it.

The deadline to use the pre-paid £100 card has now moved from November 30 to December 14.

Around 1.43 million people applied for the scheme, but some 400,000 are yet to receive their card.

Teething problems with verifying identities for applicants has also led to delays.

Gordon Lyons told the Assembly the goal had been to stimulate economic recovery on local high streets by shifting consumer spending from online to physical locations, with 1.4 million people spending an extra £140m.

Protecting the scheme from fraud required applicants to verify their identity, with initial automated checks verifying 1.264 million people (88%).

Mr Lyons said there had been around 160,000 people the department had been unable to verify.

“None of these applicants — let me repeat — none of these applicants have been rejected and every one of them have been given an opportunity to submit evidence that they live in Northern Ireland and are over 18 years old,” he said.

He added the department was applying “maximum flexibility” on the information that can be provided. Over 90,000 people have now submitted additional evidence “despite some negativity from the usual quarters”, with the minister saying it “looks likely” 98% of these will be approved.

Mr Lyons rejected “erroneous accusations” he and his department had discriminated against anyone.

Last week it was reported a number of married women had complained they had not been able to use their birth certificate to verify their identity.

The Equality Commission’s chief commissioner Geraldine McGahey claimed at the time there was the possibility of sex discrimination.

Mr Lyons said: “Let me be absolutely clear once again: no one has been rejected for a Spend Local card.

“And I find it particularly difficult to comprehend how anyone who, in their own words ‘doesn’t know the ins-and-outs’ and ‘doesn’t know the intricacies of how the policy has been implemented’ can go on to a public forum and say there is a very strong case that sexual discrimination has occurred.

“I would expect more from the chief commissioner of the Equality Commission.”

He encouraged family and friends of older people in care homes to assist with applications where appropriate.

He estimated that around 95% of all cards will be dispatched by the end of the week, and the rest by next week.

“It remains the case that most people will have four weeks to spend their card, but I recognise that this will not be the case for everyone,” he added.

Welcoming the extension, Alliance’s Stewart Dickson said he was glad to see the minister had taken the “myriad of problems” with the card seriously, but regretted so many had to use it to pay for gas, electricity and oil.

Responding on Twitter, one shopper frustrated with local politics added: “Hard to know which is going to take longer, Jeffrey pulling down Stormont or me getting my high street voucher card.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​