NI households would have energy support payments if Executive in place, says Chris Heaton-Harris as he confirms MLA pay cut

Mr Heaton-Harris said politician salaries will be cut by 27.5% from January 1

Householders in Northern Ireland would currently be receiving energy support payments if a power sharing executive was in place, Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

The DUP, which is blocking the formation of an executive as part of its protest over post-Brexit trading arrangements, has accused the Government of using the delayed £600 cost of living payments as leverage to try to force the party back into power sharing.

Mr Heaton-Harris rejected that assertion in an interview with the PA news agency and in response singled out former DUP economy minister Gordon Lyons, claiming he could have done more to deliver some of the support payments before he left post at the end of October.

“I really want to make sure we get these payments to people in Northern Ireland as quickly as possible,” he said.

The minister added that he had been liaising with Business Secretary Grant Shapps – the minister responsible for making the payments.

“I know it’s also very, very complicated,” he said.

“It would have been much easier had we had an Assembly and Executive up and running because they had the relationships. People received Covid payments very, very quickly because of the relationships that the Executive had and the ministers had with different bodies. The UK Government does not have those relationships.”

Asked if householders would currently be in receipt of the payments if an executive was in place, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “Yeah, I am sure they would be.”

Households in Northern Ireland are due to be credited with a £400 payment automatically, to help with energy costs this winter as part of a UK-wide scheme.

In his autumn statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said all households in Northern Ireland would receive an additional £200 payment, in recognition of the region’s dependence on home heating oil.

While consumers in the rest of the UK have already begun to receive energy support payments, householders in Northern Ireland continue to wait.

Mr Heaton-Harris said Stormont ministers, who had been operating on a shadow basis amid the power sharing impasse, could have done more to help to get the payments out before they were forced from post on October 28 under laws that dictate how Northern Ireland is governed in the absence of a functioning executive.

"There could have been people that could have helped a lot more back in the spring and in the summer when there were ministers in place," he said.

"And I was pushing Gordon Lyons right up to the last minute to try and assist with some of the alternative fuel payments, where obviously there's a relationship with Invest NI (business support agency), who got out Covid business payments and it would have been much easier to go through that route.

"So, I would gently push back saying we're not playing politics here.

"We just want to get money to people and it's been made more difficult without an executive."

Responding to Mr Heaton-Harris's comments, Mr Lyons said: "The Secretary of State is talking nonsense.

"The energy companies could have made the payments last month but Government moved the goalposts at the last minute.

"The Government told the people of Northern Ireland in September that the payments would be available in November.

"We've had enough excuses from the Government. It's time to get on with the payments and stop trying to weaponise them against the DUP.

"The Government need to stop trying to distract from their own failures and deliver this scheme as they promised."

It comes as MLA salaries are to be cut by almost 30% following a failed Assembly recall on Wednesday.

Mr Heaton-Harris confirmed he had written to Members of the Legislative Assembly to inform them of the pay decrease on Thursday.

The move follows the failed recall of the Assembly where MLAs failed to elect a Speaker meaning no other business could take place.

The NI Secretary was granted the powers to cut MLA pay via Royal Assent on Tuesday night.

The Assembly recall followed a motion issued by Sinn Fein and co-signed by the SDLP and Alliance to debate the lack of energy support payments and the cost of living crisis.

In the letter, the Secretary of State details the pay cuts and describes his disappointment at being forced to take this step.

“Yesterday’s debate at Stormont demonstrated the effect of Northern Ireland’s continued political stalemate,” said Mr Heaton-Harris is a statement.

"Instead of working together to deliver on the issues that matter most to people in NI, including a rising cost of living and the delayed energy payment scheme, elected representatives are in a state of stagnation.

“At a time when the public rightly expect every pound of taxpayers’ money to be well spent, I am reducing MLA pay by 27.5%."

Mr Heaton-Harris also confirmed this figure will remain “under review.”

He previously said it was "not acceptable" that MLAs have continued to draw full salaries whilst unable to “conduct the full range of functions they were elected to do.”

It was also confirmed the Secretary of State will also extend the period for Executive formation to 19 January 2023 through a Statutory Instrument laid on Wednesday.

In response to the pay cut, TUV leader Jim Allister said he had “no issue with the reduction in salary” but said he took “issue with the lamentable failure of HMG to restore Northern Ireland’s position wholly within the United Kingdom.”

In a statement directly addressed to Mr Heaton-Harris, Mr Allister said: “How you expect any unionist to implement a Protocol which operates on the basis that GB is a foreign country and that the Assembly itself is prohibited from legislating on areas where sovereignty has been surrendered to a foreign legislature (European Parliament), is beyond my comprehension and loyalty to the Union.”