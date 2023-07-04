NI human rights group calls for UK to take legal action against Irish Government over ‘legacy’

A human rights group has said the UK Government should take legal action against the Irish Government for its “outrageous failings” on legacy, one month after the Taoiseach said they wouldn’t “rule out” their own action over the controversial Legacy Bill.

The Ulster Human Rights Watch which is based in Lurgan, has said it is hypocritical of the Irish Government to adopt such “a threatening stance when it itself refuses to legislate on the vexed issue of the past.”

Last month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ireland will consider taking “an interstate case if the UK Government's controversial legacy Bill is passed”.

The Legacy Bill proposes an offer of effective immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of crimes during the Troubles who cooperate with a truth recovery body.

If it passes, the Bill would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

It has been widely criticised by political figures and groups in Northern Ireland with both Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill and the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson expressing concerns.

The Bill is progressing through Parliament after being initially sponsored by then-Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis in May 2022.

“The Bill has not yet been enacted, and certainly if it is enacted, if it does become law, we will then at that point give consideration to whether an interstate case is appropriate, so we certainly don't rule that out,” said Mr Varadkar.

Ulster Human Rights Watch’s advocacy manager, Axel Schmidt, has said the comments are “a threat which rings hollow" and is advocating for the UK to take its own legal action against the Irish Government.

“We don’t like what is being pushed through Westminster, but the threat from the Irish Government rings hollow,” he said.

“The Irish Government seems to want it all their own way, yet they shy away from shining a light on what the Republic of Ireland did and didn’t do during the ‘Troubles’. One has to ask why the reluctance? Why are they opposed to dealing with the legacy of the past and what are they so determined to hide?

“Their hands are far from clean when you consider the number of barbaric attacks that were planned and launched from the safe haven across the border,” he added.

Mr Schmidt pointed to examples of cases such as the involvement of former priest Father Patrick Ryan in gunrunning, stating he had “never been made amenable” for his crimes.

Mr Ryan was tried on charges of receiving stolen goods in 1993 and was found not guilty.

“What we see here is a hypocritical stance being adopted by Dublin, one that is unbalanced and disingenuous. Irrespective of whether the Republic of Ireland carries out its threat of taking the UK Government to the European Court of Human Rights, the UK Government should give urgent consideration to launching legal proceedings of its own against Dublin over its outrageous failings to allow terrorist murderers and bombers to escape justice and carry out vile acts in Northern Ireland against innocent victims.

“Dublin needs to be given a strong message that it appeared to have been complicit in what was done in the name of Irish republicanism.”

A spokesperson for the Irish Government has been contacted for comment.