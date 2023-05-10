NI is at risk of becoming the dirty corner of Europe, Green Party leader says at launch of election manifesto

Northern Ireland is at risk of becoming the dirty corner of Europe, the leader of the Green Party here has said as he launched his party’s manifesto.

Mal O’Hara said that while other parties made pious pledges on the environment, only his could be trusted to deliver.

The record gains the Greens in England made in last week’s local government election had boosted the party in Northern Ireland as they defend their seven council seats here next Thursday, he said.

Having lost its two MLAs last year, the party is again under pressure from Alliance but Mr O’Hara insisted it could retain its seven councillors and even possibly make gains.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said: “Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery.

“We’re fond of recycling so it’s good to see other people wearing our old clothes. But voters must look carefully at other parties actual environmental record, not just what they say or write.

“Northern Ireland is at risk of becoming the dirty corner of Europe. We are the 12th worst place in the world for biodiversity loss. Our per capita emissions are the highest in these islands.

“We had the biggest illegal dump in Western Europe (Mobuoy dump outside Londonderry) and still no independent investigation.

“Every year, over seven million tonnes of raw sewage is dumped into our waterways.

“Not one of our 496 rivers, lakes or coastal waters has a good overall status for water quality, according to European regulations.

“One in 24 deaths in Belfast are attributable to toxic air. That’s Northern Ireland’s record and, unlike others, the Greens offer much more than shiny policy documents. We stand for a green, cleaner, fairer Northern Ireland.

Mr O’Hara denied the council election would see further decline for the Greens: “We’re standing 37 candidates next week compared to 26 in 2019.

“We’re the only party running a majority of women. We were right on the environment for decades.

“We talked about same-sex marriage and abortion when others were afraid to.

“We are now talking about drug decriminalisation and we expect others will follow us.”

With drug deaths at an all-time high, Mr O’Hara said the narrative on addiction had to change.

“We tabled a successful motion on Belfast City Council on an overdose prevention centre,” he added.

“Some councillors were reticent, but we worked with them behind-the-scenes, lobbied and brought in experts to explain. We follow evidence-based policies and reach across to other parties to bring people with us.

“We believe in honest communication with the public about drugs. Most harmful drug use is underpinned by poverty, isolation, mental and physical illness and trauma.

“We support an approach to drug policy which focuses on reducing harm and addressing wider social problems.

“In the absence of an executive, we’ll keep pushing for ways to address this at local authority level.”

Mr O’Hara admitted his party had been shocked when Clare Bailey and Rachel Woods lost their seats in last year’s Assembly election.

“We didn’t see it coming but we’re very proud of what Clare and Rachel achieved. The Executive was forced to bring climate legislation,” he said.

“Our MLAs’ private members bills on leave for survivors of domestic violence and buffer zones (outside abortion clinics) changed women’s lives.

“Unfortunately, our party was caught between the protocol and the possibility of a nationalist first minister – and it was squeezed.

“It was also presumed by some that Alliance was the better vehicle for saying no to the two big parties. But we are definitely different to Alliance. We are a party of the centre-left and they are one of the centre-right.”