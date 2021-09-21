NI journalist David Clegg examines ‘war’ between Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon after break-up
Northern Irish journalist David Clegg was working as the political editor of Scotland’s Daily Record newspaper when he broke the story that former First Minister Alex Salmond was facing allegations of sexual assault. His new book traces how the fallout sent reverberations across Scottish politics and destroyed Salmond’s relationship with his successor, Nicola Sturgeon
David Clegg
I was sitting in a Dundee coffee shop looking forward to a trip home to visit family in Northern Ireland when I received the most memorable email of my life.