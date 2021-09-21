NI journalist David Clegg examines ‘war’ between Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon after break-up

Northern Irish journalist David Clegg was working as the political editor of Scotland’s Daily Record newspaper when he broke the story that former First Minister Alex Salmond was facing allegations of sexual assault. His new book traces how the fallout sent reverberations across Scottish politics and destroyed Salmond’s relationship with his successor, Nicola Sturgeon

Falling out: Nicola Sturgeon with Alex Salmond. Credit: Andrew Milligan

David Clegg Tue 21 Sep 2021 at 01:09