NI Minister rejects ‘punishment budget’ claims over cuts and refuses to rule out direct rule

Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker has said budget cuts to public services are a “reality” in order to put “finances on a stable path.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster, the Conservative MP said: “I’m never happy to see cuts in services, but the reality is we have to balance the budget and put Northern Ireland’s finances on a sustainable path.

“Other politicians cannot have it both ways, we’ve been accused, shockingly of a punishment budget, which is not the case. It’s the case we’ve inherited an enormous black hole and this situation needs to be resolved.”

Last week it was revealed there are concerns various government departments could face substantial cuts of 6.4% ahead of a prospective 2023/24 budget due to the lack of a functioning Executive.

This includes funding for further and higher education which could be reduced by almost 20% after the Department for the Economy held an urgent meeting with respective bodies to discuss the funding crisis.

When asked if the Northern Ireland Office is considering direct rule, meaning Northern Ireland would be governed directly by Westminster, Mr Baker said they were “considering a spectrum of options” on what to do.

“We will take a decision shortly on what needs to be done. We are clear in the current political circumstances, it’s an extreme step.”

Northern Ireland’s political leaders met with the head of the civil service Jayne Brady on Wednesday to discuss concerns.

“This has not arisen overnight, it’s the product of many years of financial mismanagement and often the expectation of bail outs. It’s also the product of putting off hard decisions like health reform,” continued Mr Baker.

He said he acknowledged the DUP’s concerns with the Windsor Framework, but said any compromise is going to have “uncomfortable difficulties which people do not like.”

“We have got a reasonable basis to get on and restore the Executive and we can only choose from available futures.

“We at the Northern Ireland Office have been forced to take the Budget…we’re trying to do the best by the people of Northern Ireland.”

Following the meeting with Ms Brady, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he hoped “departments are able to deliver their public services” and “the Northern Ireland Office needs to look again at their demand that the overspend from last year is repaid this year.”