NI Minister Steve Baker deletes ERG WhatsApp group but denies stating that ‘Brexit is done’

Steve Baker has disbanded the European Research Group (ERG) Members’ WhatsApp channel, reportedly saying it was “expedient” to relinquish ownership of it by deleting all MPs from the online chat before deleting it.

According to the i newspaper, sources confirmed he previously used the group to coordinate the Brexit rebellions that ended Theresa May’s premiership.

Political website Guido Fawkes reports that the Northern Ireland Minister said: “It was expedient to give up ownership of the ERG Members’ WhatsApp group I created by removing everyone before deleting it. As I said to the group, I am sure the present officers will wish to recreate it.”

This follows reports earlier this week that Mr Baker had been expelled from the WhatsApp group after he called Boris Johnson a “pound shop Nigel Farage” for joining the rebellion on Rishi Sunak’s post-Brexit Windsor Framework deal.

He was also described as a “fraud” by Mr Farage after his verbal attack on the former prime minister.

Mr Baker has also said that reports he had shut down the group after claiming “Brexit is done” are inaccurate, stating: “I did not say that.”

The Wycombe MP, who once referred to himself as the ‘Brexit hard man’ was perceived to be the chief motivator behind the disciplined rebellions mounted by the ERG that were highly influential on the terms under which the UK left the EU.

Last month, he said he believed that Rishi Sunak has “pulled a blinder” in striking a new NI Protocol deal with the EU, in the form of the Windsor Framework.

Recently, the arch-Brexiteer has warned that Boris Johnson and Liz Truss’ opposition to the new deal for Northern Ireland could “wrecked relations” with Brussels.

Mr Baker told the BBC: “Both of them should be backing the Windsor Framework today.

“What I would say is they are both better than this. We’ve partly reached this point thanks to Liz Truss setting the process in train.

“And today’s measures are better, of course, than the Protocol that Boris Johnson put in place, a Protocol which he spoke about and those things turned out not to be accurate.

“So he has a choice: he can be remembered for the great acts of statecraft that he achieved or he can risk looking like a pound shop Nigel Farage.

“I hope he chooses to be remembered as a statesman.”

Responding, Mr Farage said: “You give Steve Baker a government job and he stops being a Brexiteer.

“What a fraud this man is.”