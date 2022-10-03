NI Minister Steve Baker says he will ‘eat humble pie’ to play part in repairing relationship with Ireland and EU

Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker has said he is prepared to “eat humble pie” to play his part in repairing the UK Government’s relationship with Ireland and the European Union.

On Sunday, Mr Baker said he and others did not "always behave in a way which encouraged Ireland and the European Union to trust us to accept that they have legitimate interests". He was speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

Prime Minister Liz Truss later told UTV Mr Baker was “speaking for himself.”

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster on Monday, Mr Baker said he wants to “get a deal that respects all three strands of the Belfast Good Friday agreement.”

“I recognise personally, I was there at the end voting against Theresa May’s deal and I recognise that has damaged our relationship with Ireland. I have no desire to be in a position where our relations with Ireland are in the wrong place,” he said.

“That of course includes east, west that’s why I am trying to change the dynamic and rebuild trust and relations”

“We need a fresh start to get a deal and move forward. What I was trying to do, was show the humility and show the resolve to get a deal. At the moment, that seems to be working, and I’m glad it is.”

Mr Baker reiterated his previous point about the relationship with Ireland and the EU saying “if I need to eat some humble pie, to play a part in repairing those problems, then I may have to do it.”

When asked about criticism he faced from the loyalist and unionist community, Mr Baker said he believes “only one half of what he said was heard.”

“I am very clear that we need to get a deal that repairs this best. What I don’t want to get into is pre-conditions or red-lines, or compromises. Instead of having a negotiation in public, we need to get into a negotiation with the EU in the right context and spirit of goodwill and have a very practical conversation of how this should work” he said.

He added that “no one should have any doubt about what we want to achieve.”

“Unlike previous circumstances, we have written it down and put it in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.” When asked if he is looking for “change to the Protocol” rather than its removal, the Northern Ireland Minister said he “will get into that during the negotiation”, again adding he doesn’t want it to be public.