NI ‘nowhere near’ a society where officers don’t require firearm protection

The chairman of the Police Federation has said Wednesday night’s attempted murder of a senior PSNI officer has shown that Northern Ireland is "nowhere near” the type of society where the removal of firearms from police officers should be considered.

Liam Kelly said it was now even more vital that the Chief Constable is given all the equipment necessary to support officers in their work.

In January, a report for the Policing Board raised questions over the criteria for arming all PSNI officers and made a series of recommendations – including one that rejects the expanded use of stun guns, and calls into question the issuing of handguns to all officers.

“Unfortunately, as we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, we are still nowhere near a normal society as police officers continue to be targeted for murder by terrorist and criminal gangs,” said Mr Kelly, whose organisation represents rank-and-file officers.

“Any suggestion to explore removing personal protection weapons from officers would be foolhardy and dangerous. The firearm is effectively the officer’s last line of defence in volatile and life-threatening situations. It is an essential and necessary item both on and off duty and serves as a deterrent to would-be attackers.

“Far from floating the idea to explore the removal of firearms, I would much rather the Northern Ireland Policing Board strenuously advocate and be out front and centre vigorously lobbying Government for the Chief Constable to be allocated the necessary budget and resources to equip and support officers in the work that they do for our society,” he added.

“All of us must convince ministers of the need to reverse decisions that will see the PSNI budget slashed again and officer numbers cut to a ridiculously low and unsustainable level.”

A member of the NI Policing Board has said the attempted murder of detective John Caldwell has shown just how far Northern Ireland is away from creating a society where police officers can walk the streets safely without the need for protective firearms.

UUP Policing Board representative Mike Nesbitt said: “I would love to go to my grave with Northern Ireland in a position where police officers could walk the streets without the need for protective firearms.

“But we weren’t anywhere near that position before Wednesday night and we’re certainly not in that position after it.

“What has probably been lost is what the Policing Board were attempting to do with this report.

“This was an independent human rights and aspirational look at what would need to happen before police would not need to be protected by personal firearms. It was looking at what sort of society we would need to be living in for this to be considered.

“I honestly don’t know anyone on the Policing Broad who would advocate PSNI officers not being armed. The report was useful in that it shows us the sort of society we would all strive to be a part of, but there was a long way to go before Wednesday night, and the shooting of DCI John Caldwell showed us again all we are sadly nowhere near there.

“The disarming of officers is simply not going to happen as long as the threats persist.”

The Policing Board report said in January the disarming of officers should be considered because officers “very rarely” fire their weapons.

All PSNI officers are currently armed with handguns which they can also carry off-duty.

While firearms are drawn on hundreds of occasions each year, shots have only been discharged five times since 2012.

The board report stated: “The reduction in the security threat level and the fact officers very rarely have to fire their firearms raises a question about what the criteria should be for issuing firearms to all officers rather than, as in the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, only to those specially trained in their use.”