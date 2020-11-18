NI paramilitary report 'afraid to rock the boat'

TUV leader Allister criticises IRC recommendations and accuses commissioners of being 'afraid to rock boat'

Terror: Masked republicans fire a volley of shots over the coffin of a dissident republican

An annual report on tackling paramilitaries in Northern Ireland has been criticised for being afraid "to rock the boat" or even draw a distinction between loyalist and republican groups.

The comments came after the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) published its third annual report.

The commissioners said they "provide an overview in broad terms of the security situation as we understand it ... without going into detail on the individual paramilitary groupings".

They admit that their "analysis is not accepted by everybody".

Professor Liam Kennedy, author of the report They Shoot Children, Don't They?", and a long-time campaigner against paramilitary attacks said there was indeed a need "to make a distinction between loyalist and republican paramilitary groupings".

"Both engage in criminality, both are parasitic on deprived working-class communities, and both inspire fear within their own neighbourhoods," he said.

"However, republican paramilitaries, as with the earlier Provisional IRA, use violence to advance a political agenda. In that sense there is a difference, and it means there is an added threat to the police force.

"It is also worth noting that loyalist paramilitaries are responsible for the lion's share of vigilante-style attacks in this society. If it isn't too much trouble, they might try to explain to us sometime what it is they are loyal to."

TUV leader Jim Allister took issue in particular with the IRC's approach to "memorialisation," which called for "a more express focus" on how Northern Ireland's paramilitary past is remembered which would require "particular approaches and attention".

TUV leader Jim Allister

Mr Allister commented: "Such talk is reminiscent of language used to dress up the Maze Shrine which was rightly so robustly rejected by innocent victims."

Former justice minister Claire Sugden said the previous absence of a functioning Executive and the lack of a programme for government that addresses social and economic problems means Northern Ireland is never going to truly eradicate paramilitarism.

"Regrettably I'm not surprised by the findings of this report because whilst parties are playing politics, people's lives are being ruined by those who take advantage of that politics," she said.

"I'm concerned that if we are genuine about tackling paramilitarism then it needs to be done with one vision and by cross-party working together.

"The purpose of government is to improve the economy, public services and society. When we start doing that, that's when we'll see paramilitarism no longer having its grip."

The report was welcomed by Justice Minister Naomi Long, the PSNI and Sinn Fein.

The IRC reported that paramilitarism remains "a clear and present danger" in Northern Ireland. Recommendations included renewed calls for funding to tackle the problem and a twin track approach from both a policing and a socio-economic approach. This follows the Fresh Start Agreement of 2015, in which the British and Irish governments, alongside the Northern Ireland Executive, pledged to put a stop to paramilitarism.

The four IRC commissioners - solicitor John McBurney; former politician Monica McWilliams; Tim O'Connor, who was part of the Irish Government's negotiating team for the Good Friday Agreement; and Mitchell Reiss, a former US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland - expressed regret that while progress had been made, paramilitaries remained a threat in 2020.

The commissioners expressed hope that the restoration of the Executive in January could "re-set" the original goal of stamping out paramilitaries. Progress was welcomed on multi-agency programmes seeking to reduce young peoples' vulnerability to paramilitary influence.

Rebuilding from the Covid-19 pandemic, it was suggested, could provide investment opportunities for communities still blighted by paramilitaries.

On legacy issues, the report said that how the past is remembered is key to building a more inclusive society. This applies to activities like funerals, marking anniversaries, erecting murals, flags, memorials and plinths.

On the subject of "memorialisation", Mr Reiss said current day events such as funerals, paramilitary murals, flags and memorials continued to cause division and undermine peacebuilding efforts. He suggested a greater focus and public debate ahead of key dates could be helpful.

On the twin track approach, he called on the Executive to set out detailed plans for community investment alongside the policing and justice response.

Speaking yesterday, commissioner Tim O'Connor said: "It's utterly unacceptable that paramilitarism continues today but that's the reality. We believe that there is an opportunity now to have a significant reset in terms of efforts to end it."

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she would take time to reflect on the IRC report, and said that while good progress was being made on the cross-Executive action plan the "enduring and pervasive nature of paramilitarism" required a long term collaborative approach.

PSNI Crime Operations Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray welcomed the recognition of increased neighbourhood policing as well as the work of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Marking the legacy of the Troubles remains a major area of contention in Northern Ireland

Intimidating murals still an accepted part of everyday life in many communities

A full 22 years on from the Good Friday Agreement, the grip of paramilitaries on communities across Northern Ireland remains all too obvious.

Intimidating murals depicting masked gunmen have become an accepted part of everyday life in many areas.

In November last year, a new mural on Belvoir Street depicting two masked gunmen from the East Belfast Battalion of the UVF was condemned as "a despicable sectarian banner" by Sinn Fein.

Responding to calls to condemn the mural at the time, the DUP said it was against "any glorification of paramilitary groups" while hitting out at Sinn Fein for spending most weekends "celebrating and glorifying the IRA".

Recent examples of funerals featuring paramilitary shows of strength included that of INLA killer Martin McElkerney.

In May 2019 hundreds lined the streets of west Belfast as a group of masked men paraded in broad daylight beside the funeral cortege.

The Covid-19 pandemic may have led to a reduction in paramilitary style assaults, but last month the PSNI still reported 13 paramilitary-style shootings in the 12 months up to October and 44 such assaults.

Marking the legacy of the Troubles remains a major area of contention in Northern Ireland, with different groups competing to present their version of history as legitimate.

Sinn Fein have routinely faced criticism for marking the anniversary of former IRA figures.

In July this year, plans for a memorial to two hunger strikers in Bellaghy were described as "a slap in the face" for victims of IRA terrorism.

Last month, a Westminster report also noted that intelligence agency MI5 did not believe that completely suppressing the threat from dissident republicans was possible, and that the main dissident republican groups remained "resilient and retain both the intent and capability to cause serious damage".