NI parties united in criticism of ‘immoral and cruel’ budget

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaks to the media after meeting with the five main parties at Hillsborough on Thursday. Pic by Pacemaker.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson at Hillsborough for a meeting with the parties on Thursday. Pic by Pacemaker.

The DUP has warned the secretary of state it “will not be brow-beaten” back into Stormont, with Chris Heaton-Harris denying accusations he set a “punishment budget”.

Mr Heaton-Harris announced a budget yesterday that amounts to an overall reduction of 0.4% for Northern Ireland.

The total non ring-fenced resource budget for day-to-day costs was £14.211bn, down on the £14.269bn baseline of 2022/23.

The overall budget for capital projects was up slightly to £2.24bn from £2.05bn.

Civil servants had been braced for worse, but a decision to allow Stormont to repay a £297m overspend across two years instead of one softened the blow.

However, it still resulted in a tense exchange at Hillsborough Castle, with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson “reminding” the NI secretary that the restoration of Stormont would not alleviate financial woes.

“The DUP is not going to be brow-beaten by the Government,” he vowed.

“We will stand up for Northern Ireland and get the best deal for the people we represent. It is now clear for all to see that the NIO is playing politics with public services in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Donaldson told Mr Heaton-Harris public services will not be transformed based on his “flat budget” allocation and expressed concern that funding of public services in England up to 2025 will increase by 6% but only 3.6% here.

“We reminded the secretary of state that these funding problems are not new and have been flagged up by the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council repeatedly,” he added.

“The Barnett Formula is not working for Northern Ireland as it does not take account of need.”

Cuts to public services are expected to be outlined in the coming weeks due to soaring inflation, rising costs, increasing demand and pay pressures.

Department of Health funding has been protected and has risen slightly to £7.3bn.

Other departments, with the exception of Infrastructure, have seen their budgets reduced from between 0.5% to 4.2%.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill branded the cuts “cruel and immoral”.

“The shameful blocking of the Executive by one party has now left us at the whim of the Tories, who have a track record of brutal and savage austerity,” she tweeted.

“We need the Executive back up and running now, with local ministers in place taking decisions in the best interests of public services, workers and families.”

Former finance minister and Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said the “unadulterated Tory budget” will “cause long-term and irreparable damage to our society and economy”.

“It is quite clear that ordinary people are the collateral damage in a political conflict between the British Government and the DUP,” he added.

Mr Heaton-Harris said it should be locally-elected politicians who “take this strategic decision-making to transform and modernise” public services, and vowed to work with all parties to restore devolution.

“However, the approach taken in setting the budget and the provisions included in the Interim Arrangements Bill will ensure important work progresses if an Executive is still not in place,” Mr he said.

“This situation exists despite the UK Government providing additional funding totalling £7bn to NI since 2014, on top of extra funding provided through the Barnett Formula.”

The repayment of Stormont’s overspend will be drawn from any new money sent from Westminster later this year.

This, however, could prove problematic if London provides extra money to settle public sector pay disputes in England, as workers here would not benefit.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood warned the budget will “gut public services and devastate public sector workers” as he called for the restoration of the Executive.

“Flat cash budget lines will lead to flat-lining services and further pay injustice for the public sector workers who have been left to deal with the consequences of a political boycott of government,” he said.

“Under the terms of this budget, there is no space to transform public services.

“The settlement will mean no fair pay deal for people giving their all to keep this society going. It is rooted in unfairness and it will only deliver inequality.”

Alliance Party’s finance spokesman Andrew Muir said the “brutal budget” will cause “irreparable harm”.

UUP leader Doug Beattie described the settlement as “grim” and said it amounts to a 10% decrease in real terms.

Meanwhile the party’s health spokesperson Alan Chambers warned the budget will compromise patient safety and ultimately “cost patient lives”.