NI party leaders set out stalls for final time as voters go to the polls

Northern Ireland’s political parties have delivered their final messages to voters preparing to go to the polls in today’s council elections.

Polling begins at 7am, with the DUP bidding to retain their status as the largest party in local government after taking the highest number of seats in the 2019 vote.

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has urged voters to provide them with a mandate to “restore Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

"In every area voters are uniting behind the DUP, some for the first time because they realise the stakes tomorrow,” he said.

"Our goal for every council is to deliver the best services at the lowest possible cost to rate-payers. That means focusing on what matters rather than political pet projects.

"This election will be an important opportunity to determine the next four years in our 11 local councils but it will also help shape the future direction of Northern Ireland.

"We know that Northern Ireland is a great place and that its people have even greater potential. Therefore let’s take the time to get it right.

"The Democratic Unionist Party and its candidates are pledged to put Northern Ireland first. Now is not the time for more division within unionism.

"At this election vote to strengthen our hand and ensure Unionism speaks with a strong and united voice.”

Michelle O'Neill

Sinn Féin northern leader Michelle O’Neill said the election was an opportunity to vote for “positive leadership”.

"Tomorrow, by voting for Sinn Féin you can send a clear signal that it is time to get the Assembly back up and running,” she said.

"And show your support for a party that wants to invest in the health service, help people with the cost of living and deliver first class council services and economic regeneration across our communities.

"I am asking you to give Sinn Féin a stronger mandate to deliver for all in local councils by electing hardworking Sinn Féin councillors who will prioritise the issues facing workers and families.

“Now is the time for positive leadership to achieve a better future and work together for all. Vote for your local Sinn Féin candidates tomorrow.”

Naomi Long

The Alliance Party is standing 110 candidates across Northern Ireland, with leader Naomi Long telling voters the election is a chance to “choose delivery over drama”.

"I understand many people are apathetic and frustrated when it comes to local politics. That is understandable when faced with seemingly constant deadlock caused by divisive politics at the Assembly and Executive,” she said.

“That’s why it is more vital than ever to come out to vote and send a message ransom politics isn’t acceptable. The power is in people’s hands.

"In 2019, the last council election also took place with no functioning Stormont. But voters sent a message – that they wanted and deserved functioning institutions which operate everyday. That message was heard loud and clear, with the bigger two parties restoring the institutions.

“Local government is a tier of politics which continues to operate and Alliance councillors continue to work hard on every council the party is represented.

"More Alliance councillors and more influence means more solutions to the issues which matter to people. No drama, just delivery.

"Alliance councillors will work for you, so if you want politics that works, on Thursday vote Alliance right across Northern Ireland.”

Doug Beattie

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said “this is not an election about us and them and if anybody is telling you different they are being dishonest”.

"Don’t let fear drive you to what you don’t want.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said the election was about providing the services required to “make your community prosper”.

"This election is about you, it’s about your relationship with your local council and local elected representatives,” he said.

"It is about providing the services to make your community prosper and to give focus to developing infrastructure, the health service, housing and jobs.

"This election is an opportunity to elect UUP councillors who will work for you and build a better Northern Ireland alongside you.

"The last number of years have seen much stalemate and division in politics. As we continue to deal with the problems caused by the Northern Ireland protocol, the Ulster Unionist Party stands ready to provide the strong, confident, pro-union leadership that is needed.

Colum Eastwood

"This election offers an opportunity to elect Ulster Unionist Councillors with a long-term vision striving for better services, a more connected society and a brighter future.

"We offer an alternative to stalemate. We offer you a team who can deliver for you, the ratepayer. We have shown that we can deliver.

"Whether it has been on putting forward solutions to deal with the NI Protocol, or our record in the Department of Health under Robin Swann, Ulster Unionists have a record of getting things done.

"I take this opportunity to thank our candidates for putting their heads above the parapet. It takes a certain courage to put yourself before the electorate and I am encouraged by your commitment.”

The SDLP’s Colum Eastwood said his party would continue to work towards building a new Ireland.

"We want to work every single day in our substantial common interest to end division and build a new Ireland and to work in local communities for you,” he said.

"There’s no movement more capable of delivering that new Ireland. So vote SDLP.

TUV leader Jim Allister — © Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister focused on a message of “strength, not weakness”.

MrAllister said to vote TUV would signal “irreversible opposition to the Union-destroying Protocol”.

"We can never come to terms with the core tenet of the Protocol and Windsor Whitewash that GB is a foreign country and we must trade and run our economy accordingly,” he said.

"We stand for the Union, the whole Union and nothing but the Union.

“So I urge all unionists alarmed by the iniquitous Protocol and the infamy of Sinn Fein rule to vote TUV 1 on Thursday. Later transfers should not stray outside the unionist family. For strength, not weakness – Vote TUV.”