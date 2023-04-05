NI political leaders meet with head of civil service to discuss Budget concerns

Party political leaders have met with the head of the civil service, Jayne Brady, to discuss Northern Ireland's budgetary position.

Last week, it was revealed there are concerns various government departments could face substantial cuts of 6.4% ahead of a prospective 2023/24 budget due to a lack of functioning Executive.

This includes funding for further and higher education which could be reduced by almost 20% after the Department for the Economy held an urgent meeting with respective bodies to discuss the funding crisis.

Speaking to the PA News agency, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he welcomed the opportunity to engage with Jayne Brady, adding he will continue discussions with the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris around the budget.

"Ultimately the legislation around the budget will come to Westminster, and we'll be there to put our case for Northern Ireland and make the points we need to make in terms of securing the funding that Northern Ireland needs at this time," he said.

He added he hopes “departments are able to deliver their public services.”

"The Northern Ireland Office needs to look again at their demand that the overspend from last year is repaid this year, normally such matters are dealt with over a longer period of time, and that would ease the pressure on Northern Ireland departments, so we will be engaging with the Secretary of State on the need to ensure that we have a budget that ensures the Northern Ireland departments are able to deliver the public services that people need here.”

Last year, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris blasted an “unacceptable” overspend of £660 million by Stormont departments.

“It is unacceptable that the Stormont ministers continue to spend beyond the overall allocated Northern Ireland Executive budget,” Mr Heaton-Harris said at the time.

In March, the NI Secretary previously said he “does not want to be in a position” where he has to set to the Budget but added if the Executive is not up and running “in short order,” then he will be “setting a budget in the next few weeks to make sure public services in Northern Ireland can continue to run.”

Speaking shortly after the meeting with Ms Brady which was also attended by UUP leader Doug Beattie, Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy described Northern Ireland's budgetary position as "extremely bleak".

"The outlook from today's presentation is extremely bleak, it's extremely damaging to people who are waiting on pay rises, those who are waiting on improvement to public services, people who are trying to deliver those services, but also the public themselves who rely so heavily on them," he said.

"It's long past time this nonsense ended in relation to the DUP wandering around talking to themselves while the rest of us suffer the consequences of all of that.

"We need an Executive back in place, we need to be trying to take these decisions ourselves to offset the damage the Tory government are going to do to public services."