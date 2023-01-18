NI political parties sign letter calling for ‘urgent’ additional money for struggling councils amid fears of rates hikes

A joint letter from the five main political parties in Northern Ireland has been sent to the Permanent Secretary at the Department for Communities calling for more money for councils.

It’s been signed by the leaders of each party including Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Nell and the DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who have stressed the “utmost urgency” of the request.

The UUP, SDLP and Alliance have also endorsed the letter addressed to Colum Boyle with the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris copied in.

"We are writing to call on you, with the utmost urgency, to increase support being allocated to Councils through the Rates Support Grant (RSG),” it states.

“Councils are at the forefront of providing public services and employment but have been devastated by the ongoing cost of living crisis and soaring energy prices.

“Work exploring options relating to Councils 2023/24 rate is ongoing.

"However, we have huge concern that our citizens will face further financial pressures if Councils are forced to increase their rates to the percentages currently being considered.”

The typed document outlines how representatives from each of the parties have already met with the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) to spell out “the stark realities” of financial pressures facing councils.

It warns about the impact increased inflation, payroll pressures, energy costs and capital costs and expresses concern about the negative impact of potential reductions in government grants as indicated by the NILGA – in particular the Rates Support Grant.

“Support provided to councils through RSG in 2020/21 and 2021/22 was over £20m,” the letter states.

"At the end of December, the Department for Communities notified councils that the 2022/23 quantum will be £8.924million.

“We are aware that although the RSG is statutory, the quantum is discretionary.

"However, this is a significant reduction which can only have a negative outcome for councils."

Party leaders – including Doug Beattie, Colum Eastwood and Naomi Long – have made it clear the negative impact “will ultimately be paid for by those already struggling financially”.

The letter concludes: “We ask that immediate short term financial assistance is provided to all councils, and the RSG is restored to recent year levels in order to help support councils, and the rate payer, though this difficult time.”