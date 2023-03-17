NI politicians ‘monitoring’ Westminster’s TikTok ban

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden announces to MPs in the House of Commons, London, that TikTok will be banned on government phones after security concerns were raised — © PA

TikTok has strongly denied allegations that it hands users’ data to the Chinese government — © Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Northern Ireland political parties say they are closely monitoring developments after TikTok was banned from UK government phones after a security review.

Ministers and officials will still, however, be able to use the Chinese-owned app on their personal phones, under plans announced yesterday by Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden.

TikTok has strongly denied allegations that it hands users’ data to the Chinese government.

The platform allows people to post short-form videos and has over a billion active users worldwide, with many politicians using the app to engage voters.

Sinn Fein has almost 130,000 followers.

The DUP, meanwhile, does not have a party account, but some of its members are users.

Its Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart is one of the most popular NI politicians on the app, with almost 2,000 followers.

A DUP spokesperson said: “We are aware of the current National Cyber Security Centre review here in the UK in relation to government devices. Whilst this does not specifically relate to the personal devices of elected representatives, we will continue to monitor the situation and issue advice to our members if necessary.”

Alliance (3,333 TikTok followers), which posts a range of political videos, has said that the party’s data security is a priority.

A spokesperson said: “For Alliance, the issue of cybersecurity is of the utmost importance. This is something we’re keeping a watchful eye on as more information comes to light.”

The SDLP’s TikTok account, which has more than 2,200 followers, chiefly posts content from the party’s Stormont debates.

Several members also have active accounts, including Colum Eastwood (2077 followers) and Matthew O’Toole (2,265 followers).

The Ulster Unionists are the latest party to join TikTok (just under 400 followers) and also often posts videos of their work.

SF, SDLP and UUP did not respond to questions for comment.

People Before Profit’s account (20,000-plus followers) represents its politicians north and south.

With concerns over data security risks, a spokesperson said: “People Before Profit is opposed to data mining by corporate entities, whether they’re based in Beijing, Silicon Valley or elsewhere.”

The Cabinet Office said the ban was being imposed because TikTok users are required to hand over contacts, user content and geolocation data.

TikTok has long said it does not share data with China, but the country’s intelligence legislation requires firms to help the Communist Party when requested. Critics fear the policy could expose Western data to Beijing.

A spokesperson said: “We believe these bans have been based on fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics, in which TikTok and our millions of users in the UK play no part.

“We remain committed to working with the government to address any concerns but should be judged on facts and treated equally to our competitors.”