NI politicians react to Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland

US President Joe Biden is set to begin a four-day trip to the island of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

Northern Irish politicians have reacted to US president Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland. The visit marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet Mr Biden when Air Force One touches down in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday before Mr Biden gives an address at Ulster University's new £350 million Belfast campus.

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has welcomed the visit, calling it a “special moment.”

The Sinn Féin MLA said she was “delighted to welcome President Biden to Belfast.”

“To have him come to mark 25 years of peace and the signing of the Good Friday Peace Accord of 1998 and to address both houses of the Oireachtas is a special moment.

Michelle O'Neill in Washington — © Getty Images

“This historic peace accord which was painstakingly negotiated at that time was made possible due to the vast and substantial contribution from the United States under the administration of President Clinton,” she continued.

“As we look back with pride at just how far we have all come, and all that has been achieved, we also look forward with hope, ambition, and opportunity for the next twenty-five years.

“I welcome the commitment of President Biden to this work through his appointment of Special Envoy Joe Kennedy III and I look forward to working with him now to deepen further US investment and economic growth to the benefit of all our communities,” she continued.

“We have developed close economic ties with US companies over the past two decades who have chosen the north as their gateway to Europe, creating thousands of good jobs.

“Peace, stability and economic opportunity are all connected and the onus is on the governments, parties and not least the DUP to restore the Executive and other GFA institutions so that we can push on and get back to business.

“As an incoming First Minister, I am absolutely determined to work with others to make politics work, and to serve every single citizen. It is time to form an Executive now to support workers, families and communities.”

By contrast, TUV leader Jim Allister said he found “nothing to celebrate” in the occasion.

“Like the Belfast Agreement itself, I find nothing to celebrate in the visit of President Biden.

“Biden is irredeemably partisan having as a Senator fought any easing of laws which would have allowed wanted IRA terrorists to be extradited to face justice in the United Kingdom. His continuing stance is anti-British and anti-Unionist,” he continued.

“With our public finances in Northern Ireland severely stretched we could do well without squandering £7m for Biden to try and put a face on celebrating of failed agreement. In one sense indeed his visit only serves to underscore what a lamentable failure the Belfast Agreement has been.”

TUV leader Jim Allister speaking at his party conference — © PA

UUP leader Doug Beattie posted on Twitter about the visit.

He said: “The President of the United States will visit Northern Ireland met by the UK Prime Minister.

“The worlds media will be watching. We can promote Northern Ireland as a welcoming, positive place……or promote it as unwelcoming & negative,” he added.

“I won’t be taken in by angry negative voices.”

Doug Beattie (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

The president is expected to meet with Stormont's main political parties as part of a visit he said will underscore his nation's "commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity" in Northern Ireland.

He will also travel to the Republic of Ireland, where he will carry out a number of engagements during his four-day stay.