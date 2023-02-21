NI Protocol: Arlene Foster says ‘no further movement’ on deal

Former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster has said there has been “no further movement” on the Northern Ireland Protocol deal as she criticised Rishi Sunak’s tactics during his last visit to Belfast.

Speaking on her GB News programme ‘The Briefing’, the ex-DUP leader said the Prime Minister shared information with the DUP during his visit but there “was no text shared or anything like that.

“But he gave them a sense of where things were at and after that meeting, you'll recall that [DUP leader] Jeffrey Donaldson came out and said, yes, there has been progress made, but that there was no real basis for a deal at that point,” she said.

“And I haven't heard anything further since then.”

A deal concerning the Northern Protocol, which the DUP want scrapped, was expected to be announced early this week.

However, it is expected to be delayed after Mr Sunak reportedly received push-back from some Tory MPs.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said “intensive work” is still continuing to push out a deal and was speaking with the EU's Maroš Šefčovič and NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

“Our top priority is to succeed for the benefit of all communities. Hard work continues. We've agreed to meet later this week," he said.

On GB News, Ms Foster accused Mr Sunak of using the “same tactics and same playbook” as the previous prime ministers in their approach.

“In other words, do the negotiations and then, at the end, we'll show it to the DUP and say actually, it meets all of your tests without actually involving them up until that point with a view to actually getting it over the line and in a proper way.”

She added: “They're talking about green and red lanes but even the green lanes will still have some checks involved in them.

“It was interesting to hear a very senior haulier describe that as a red, slightly pink lane, it wasn't actually a green lane at all.”

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has said that progress on a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol is “very slim” and doesn’t expect a “deal to be made this week”.

Downing Street has said the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill currently going through Westminster was an "important piece of legislation.”

Dame Arlene said she would like to see “more realism brought to the talks” concerning the deal.

"In other words, if you're exporting into Europe, you have to abide by the European laws or if you're exporting to the rest of the United Kingdom into GB you abide by the United Kingdom laws.

“Of course, they're largely the same at the moment and then that would solve some of these issues.”

When asked about a suggestion from former Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis that changes to the Good Friday Agreement may be needed, Dame Arlene said Mr Lewis was speaking about a “fundamental change” and that Northern Ireland “would probably need a referendum to deal with all of those things that he's talking about.”

“But isn't it interesting that when unionism is in the majority, we have to pay our share, but when we're in a slight minority, if it goes back to majority rule," she added.