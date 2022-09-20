NI protocol could dominate Liz Truss’ meeting with Joe Biden, says head of ex-pat American group

US President and First Lady attending the Queen's funeral

The chair of an influential political group made up of ex-pat Americans has claimed Brexit bitterness means nothing will come from Liz Truss’ meeting with Joe Biden.

The Prime Minister is due to meet the US President in New York on Wednesday during her first foreign trip since entering Downing Street.

However, Ms Truss has already conceded that the UK may not strike a free trade deal with the USA for years.

Greg Swenson, who heads up the Republicans Overseas UK group, says the focus of the meeting will likely be on Northern Ireland and its relationship with the European Union.

“I don’t expect much to come out of this meeting,” he told Julia Hartley-Brewer on TalkTV.

“President Biden has not historically been a great supporter of the United Kingdom.”

When asked by the presenter why the President is “poking his nose in” to something that is none of his “damn business” Mr Swenson claimed it’s part of the Obama legacy.

“After Brexit happened Biden and Obama were really disappointed,” he said.

“It made Obama look bad – they’re still a little bitter about that.”

The Prime Minister has said talks were unlikely to start in the “medium term” as she left London.

Ms Truss downplayed expectations that any trade agreement was imminent amid concerns that overpromising, but then failing to get talks off the ground, would damage her administration.

On the plane to the US, Truss told reporters: “There aren’t currently any negotiations taking place with the US and I don’t have any expectation that those are going to start in the short to medium term.”

It means her trade strategy will prioritise joining the trans-Pacific trading partnership of 11 countries, including Australia, Canada and Singapore, as well as striking deals with the Gulf States and India.

Ms Truss said her “number one” focus in talks with Biden at the UN would be global security, especially working with the US and European partners to deal with Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The pair had previously been scheduled to meet in Downing Street on Sunday, however the meeting was postponed with no reason given.

Meanwhile, Michelle Donelan said that it was important not to "over-egg" the Prime Minister's previous comments regarding Emmanuel Macron.

The Culture Secretary described France to LBC as an "important ally and an important relationship we have with France".

Last month, Ms Truss claimed “the jury is still out” on whether the French president, Emmanuel Macron, is a “friend or foe” of the UK.

Pressed on how the UK might break the deadlock over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Ms Donelan said: "This is something that we are obviously committed to.

"Northern Ireland is an integral part of the UK and it was this Prime Minister that has been very outspoken on this and determined to ensure that we act and we will see more work on this in the coming weeks."

"We are back to business in a public forum and work has been going on behind the scenes, I can assure you of that."