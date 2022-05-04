NI Protocol: Secretary of State signals UK government will not be announcing legislation to allow suspension of Protocol elements

The Northern Ireland Secretary of State has signalled that the UK government will not be announcing plans to introduce legislation which will allow its ministers to suspend certain parts of the NI Protocol.

Less than a fortnight ago, The Financial Times reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had signed off “in principle” on plans for a Northern Ireland Bill, which could be tabled in the next parliamentary session this month.

A preview of ITV’s Peston show on Wednesday night shows journalist Robert Peston asking Brandon Lewis: "Are you going to go ahead with this plan to introduce a new law which would give you the power to waive certain elements of the Protocol?”

Mr Lewis replies: “Our focus is on resolving the issue of the Protocol. Ideally, we want to do that by agreeing with the European Union.”

When Mr Peston presses the NI Secretary on claims that the government was to announce the official news of this legislation next week, as part of the Queen’s speech on May 10, Mr Brandon continues: “We’ve not said that.”

However, following the clip’s airing on social media, Mr Lewis tweeted that the UK government “will not shy away from taking further steps if necessary” to remove the Protocol.

"We will do whatever it takes to protect the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. It is clear that the Protocol does not have the support of the unionist community and is not working for people and businesses in Northern Ireland,” he said.

"We have to address the outstanding issues and we want to do that by agreement with the EU, but as we have always made clear, we will not shy away from taking further steps if necessary.”

Whitehall insiders purportedly told the FT that the plans were being developed partly in anticipation of a new political crisis if the DUP refuses to re-enter the Executive after the May 5 election.

The Protocol, which was designed post-Brexit to avoid a border on the island of Ireland, creates a new series of checks on some trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and is fiercely opposed by unionists and loyalists.

Under the proposed legislation, ministers would have unilateral powers to switch off key parts of the Protocol in UK law. This would include border checks on goods travelling here from Great Britain.

A government spokesperson told the FT: “No decisions have yet been taken and our overriding priority continues to be the protection of peace and stability in Northern Ireland. As we have said consistently, the government will take measures to safeguard the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement if solutions cannot be found to fix the protocol.”

Last week, a former top civil servant attacked the UK Government’s handling of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Dr Andrew McCormick, a Stormont official who played a central role as the UK Government negotiated the Brexit deal, said that responsibility for the Protocol lies “fairly and squarely” with Boris Johnson and his ministers.

In an article for The Constitution Society, he said that the UK Government understood the consequences of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, writing: “It is hard to imagine anything (other than Brexit itself) with greater democratic legitimacy under the UK constitution than something that was the very centre of the manifesto on which a government secured a clear majority in a general election.

“There is little credibility in any argument that the UK government either did not anticipate the implications of what it had agreed, or was constrained and unable to choose any other option,” he continues.

“In nearly six years of work, no credible solution that is better than the Protocol has been identified and hence its collapse would create uncertainty and instability – which cannot be in the interests of those who want Northern Ireland to succeed.”