NI Protocol: UK majority in favour of negotiated deal with EU and 74% in NI say economy negatively impacted by Brexit

The majority of people across the UK are in favour of a negotiated settlement in sorting out the Northern Ireland Protocol issue, according to a new poll by the Tony Blair Institute.

According to the Future of Britain project, 55% of those polled were in favour of working with the European Union in sorting out the issues around the protocol and 58% of those polled wanted to move on from unfriendly relations with Brussels.

The survey – carried out for the new report ‘Moving On - How the British Public Views Brexit and What It Wants’ by TBI Research Fellow Anton Spisak – also asked people here their views on the impact of Brexit.

In the poll of respondents here, 74% of those polled considered the impact of Brexit on the UK economy as negative, this was the highest level across all the regions across the country.

Meanwhile, 72% of those polled said they do not view Brexit as having been “done”, compared to just 6% who said they felt Brexit was “done completely”.

The Northern Ireland Protocol is an arrangement governing trade across the Irish Sea post-Brexit.

To avoid disrupting cross-border trade and a return of checkpoints along the politically sensitive frontier, London and Brussels essentially agreed to move new regulatory and customs processes to the Irish Sea.

That meant checks on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, rather than on goods moving north and south within the island of Ireland.

The DUP and other unionists are strongly opposed to the post-Brexit trading arrangements and have refused to enter into the Stormont Assembly and Executive until a Bill which could override the arrangment progresses through the House of Lords.

Elsewhere in the poll, it found an 8% disapproval rating among those surveyed for any change by the government to the protocol which would fix practical problems but cause a trade conflict with the EU.

In his foreword to the report, former Prime Minister Tony Blair said the poll showed people in the UK want a “sensible way forward” on Brexit.

“Those like myself who were passionately opposed to Brexit will continue to believe it was a mistake. But we should acknowledge that it will not be undone under this generation of political leadership,” he said.

“Those who supported Brexit should give up trying to ‘prove’ to the rest of us that it was the right decision if only we believed in it enough.

“This polling shows that the British people want a sensible way forward on Brexit which recognises that in the foreseeable future at least the decision to leave Europe cannot be reversed. But that Britain needs a constructive relationship with the continent of which we are a part.

“What therefore makes sense is for the British Government to fix the problems arising from Brexit, notably on the Northern Ireland protocol, and then build, over time, the right trading, security and political cooperation for the future.

“There are ways to fix the relationship. It is crucial it is fixed. It can be done without overturning the Brexit decision. So: do it and move on. That is essentially the message of our poll.”

The polling was conducted by JL Partners for the Tony Blair Institute among a representative sample of 2,078 adults between 21 and 22 September 2022.

The polling was completed online and the data was weighted to be nationally representative.