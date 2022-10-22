NI Secretary backs Boris Johnson for PM, saying he is the ‘standout star’ of his generation

Boris Johnson resigned as PM only last month. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is backing Boris Johnson to succeed Liz Truss as Prime Minister, saying he was the standout political star of his generation.

It comes as Rishi Sunak looks set to become the first Conservative leadership candidate to secure the support of 100 MPs, shoring up sufficient support to be on the ballot for Monday's vote.

On Friday night the former chancellor's supporters said he had amassed the necessary numbers to reach the threshold, way ahead of the deadline.

Mr Johnson was lagging behind, as was Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, but the former PM has told allies that he is "up for it” as he flew back from his holiday in the Dominican Republic to enter the race.

He has secured the backing of six Cabinet ministers, including Mr Heaton-Harris, who was appointed Northern Ireland Secretary last month.

Writing in today’s Daily Mail, he said Mr Johnson would “finish the job he started and deliver on the promises he made” at the 2019 election.

Mr Heaton-Harris said that in 22 years of elected politics, he had “met some of the best in the business”, adding: “In that crowded field there has been one standout star – Boris Johnson”.

He adds: “Whether it’s stranded on a zip wire, delivering Brexit, supporting our country through Covid or leading the international effort to support Ukraine, there is no politician more able to rise up to whatever challenge he faces.

“As his former chief whip I saw this star quality day in and day out. His presence fills the room and he is resilient, driven, and determined to deliver.”

Urging party colleagues and members to get behind Mr Johnson, Mr Heaton-Harris adds: “Boris’s hero Winston Churchill made a successful comeback having been completely written off by politicians and pundits alike. Maybe now is the time for Boris to follow in those great footprints.”

Sky News photographed the ex-PM and his wife Carrie Johnson on an overnight British Airways flight back from the Dominican Republic with their children and said the MP received "one or two boos" as he boarded.

Aside from Mr Heaton-Harris, Mr Johnson won the support of five other Cabinet ministers: Ben Wallace, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke, Alok Sharma and Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

The Guido Fawkes website, which has been keeping a tally of potential candidates’ backers, said ex-Secretary of State Shailesh Vara would also back Mr Johnson.

Julian Smith, another ex-Secretary of State, has pledged his support to Mr Sunak.

On Saturday, former Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Mr Sunak already appears to have enough nominations to be a serious contender.

Mr Raab, who was deputy prime minister in Boris Johnson's government, told BBC Breakfast: "I am very confident he will stand and he has already through the public declarations that have been tallied up broken through the 100 threshold for nominations."

He added: "I think the critical issue here is going to be the economy.

"Rishi had the right plan in the summer and I think it is the right plan now.”

Tory MPs will vote on Monday, and two candidates will be put forward to the Tory membership unless one pulls out, with a result being announced on Friday.