NI Secretary defends Windsor Framework as DUP calls on MPs to vote against Stormont brake

Chris Heaton-Harris described the Windsor Framework as a "very good deal".

The Secretary of State has defended the Windsor Framework as a “very, very good deal” during a debate on the Stormont brake mechanism in the House of Commons.

Chris Heaton-Harris was responding to criticism from DUP MP Jim Shannon who described the Prime Minister’s deal with the EU as the “Windsor Knot”.

"It has been shoved through the house by the government – the Conservative and Unionist Party,” the Strangford representative said.

"With some dismay I actually question where is the conservative and where is the unionist."

Stormont brake is a “very good thing” - Chris Heaton-Harris

Mr Shannon expressed serious concerns about the “gravely” important constitutional issue as he urged MPs to vote against the agreement.

Rishi Sunak nodded enthusiastically as Mr Heaton-Harris defended the deal which includes the Stormont brake mechanism.

"This actually adds to the democratic scrutiny that is available… it does amount to a clear veto possibility for the UK government, directive by directive, at the behest of the minority in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

"I think people who know what they are talking about understand that this is a very, very good deal.”

Steve Baker appeals to DUP to agree on NI reforms

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood asked the secretary of state if Jim Allister would be excluded from signing the petition that would trigger the mechanism.

"If the Assembly is sitting and he is sitting in it which he would be as a fully elected member from his political party then I’m absolutely sure he could sign.. for the brake,” Mr Heaton-Harris replied.

Meanwhile former NI Secretary Julian Smith told those gathered in the chamber that the Windsor Framework has his “full support.”

"The greatest strength we have in securing Northern Ireland’s place in the Union is the majority of people in Northern Ireland who support it,” he said.

"We must cherish, nurture and expand support and consent at every opportunity.”

Mr Smith said the best way to do that is to restore Stormont and seize the prosperity he said the Windsor Framework deal offers.