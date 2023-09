Exclusive | NI Secretary: 'I may cut MLAs' pay again... but haven't considered DUP-only slash'

On his anniversary as secretary of state, Chris Heaton-Harris discusses comparisons with a previous incumbent, MLA pay cuts, the Legacy Bill and being a football ref

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, pictured with golden Labrador Betsy of the K9 Search and Rescue team, has reflected on a year in the post. Picture: William Cherry

Suzanne Breen Today at 07:20