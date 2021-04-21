NI Secretary Lewis accuses SDLP reps of 'incendiary' Twitter comments around disorder

SDLP urge NI Secretary to clarify remarks

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has been urged to clarify his remarks after accusing SDLP representatives of making "incendiary" comments on social media after recent violence.

The Secretary of State made the statement during an exchange with SDLP leader Colum Eastwood in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

During Northern Ireland questions Mr Eastwood condemned the attempt on the life of a serving police officer in Dungiven.

He also accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being more interested in intervening over the recent European Super League than disorder on the streets of Northern Ireland.

There were outbreaks of violence across the region following the decision by the Public Prosecution Service not to prosecute Sinn Fein representatives for their attendance at the funeral of IRA man Bobby Storey during the coronavirus pandemic.

The disorder has also been blamed on anger within the unionist community over the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol which prevents a hard border in the island of Ireland by creating and trade border in the Irish Sea, leaving the region aligned with the EU on trade rules.

Loyalists claim Northern Ireland has been effectively cut off from the rest of the UK.

Mr Eastwood accused the Prime Minister of being "unengaged and uninterested" in Northern Ireland.

“Given the Prime Minister’s very speedy response to an issue about football, as important as that is, compared to his response and the quickness of his response, in terms of violence on the streets of Northern Ireland for almost 10 days, does the Secretary of State agree with me, that we need an active and engaged and interested Prime Minister in terms of dealing with our peace process?," the Foyle MP asked in the Commons.

Mr Lewis said he was "very proud of the fact" we have a "Prime Minister who is very much enagaged".

"He should also look at the Prime Minister's comments and the fact that he was talking to the Taoiseach in the early stages," the NI Secretary said.

Mr Lewis said he "absolutely agreed" with Mr Eastwood regarding the attack on the police officer's home.

"The Prime Minister has been actively involved and has been in full communication all the way through this process, and in terms of looking at how people deal with this I would just say that all members of this house, including some of his own party, need to think very carefully when they are tweeting things that actually could be seen as incendiary, to make sure we all take the right tone with these matters, to ensure that we return calm for people as quickly as possible."

Speaking later on Wednesday Mr Eastwood questioned the Secretary of State's remarks.

"He should know by now that words in this chamber have an implication on the streets," the Foyle MP said.

“We’ve seen it too many times. As someone who has been sitting in his ivory tower during all this trouble, when the rest of us were on the street, toe to toe with the men of violence he should clarify his remarks.”

The Northern Ireland Office has been approached in relation to this story.