NI Secretary Lewis 'dangerously deluded' over plans to close Troubles murder cases, says victims group

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis is “dangerously deluded” if he believes that UK Government proposals on Troubles legacy cases will help reconciliation in Northern Ireland, according to a victims and survivors group.

In a letter to MPs, which was signed by WAVE Trauma Centre chief executive Sandra Peake, as well as five others connected to the group, the victims criticised any plans to close the cases.

The Government said in March that it wished to permanently close the majority of unresolved murder cases from the Troubles.

The idea is seen as a way to limit further investigations into killings carried out by soldiers.

Sandra Peake

Ms Peake also criticised Mr Lewis’ lack of engagement since a meeting between the Secretary of State and WAVE in March.

“It is clear from the briefings being given to media in Great Britain that the focus remains on protecting veterans by closing for ever as many Troubles related cases as possible following a speedy desk top review,” she said.

“The fact that this de-facto amnesty will also include the vast majority of murders carried out by paramilitaries is the price that bereaved families in Northern Ireland and beyond will be made to pay.

“If the Secretary of State thinks that telling bereaved victims and survivors that what happened to their loved ones will no longer be a matter for the state will lead to reconciliation then he is dangerously deluded.”

In response a UK Government spokesperson said they were committed to "delivering legislation to address the legacy of the Troubles in a way which focuses on reconciliation, delivers for victims from all communities, and ends the cycle of investigations which has failed victims and veterans alike".

"Progress on this has, like other priorities, been affected by the circumstances of the past few months, but we are moving forward as quickly as we can, and we remain committed to working with all parts of the community in Northern Ireland as part of this process" the spokesperson said.