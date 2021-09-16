NI Secretary Lewis ‘delighted’ after keeping his job in Prime Minister’s dramatic reshuffle

Survivor: Brandon Lewis speaking at the Northern Ireland Business and Innovation Showcase at the QEII Centre in Westminster yesterday. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Brandon Lewis has kept his job as Northern Ireland Secretary, despite the Prime Minister radically reshaping his team.

Liz Truss was appointed Foreign Secretary and Michael Gove was given key roles, while Dominic Raab was demoted and Gavin Williamson sacked.

Last night, Mr Lewis tweeted: “Delighted to have been asked by the PM to continue to serve as Northern Ireland Secretary.

“Much to be getting on with as we promote innovation and drive investment, while addressing the legacy of the Troubles so NI can look forward and thrive as an integral part of the UK.”

Following criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis, Mr Raab was moved from the Foreign Office to become Justice Secretary. While he was also handed the title of Deputy Prime Minister, he was clearly moved down the hierarchy.

Two of the great offices of state are now held by women after Ms Truss was promoted and Priti Patel kept her role as Home Secretary, despite speculation she would be sacked.

In a tweet, Boris Johnson said: “The Cabinet I have appointed will work tirelessly to unite and level up the country.” While Mr Raab retained his seat in Cabinet, the Prime Minister sacked Mr Williamson, Robert Jenrick and Robert Buckland.

Mr Williamson’s ousting after criticism over his handling of the Covid crisis in schools paved the way for Nadhim Zahawi to be promoted to Education Secretary from vaccines minister.

Not only did Mr Gove succeed Mr Jenrick as Housing Secretary, but the Prime Minister also entrusted him with responsibility for “levelling up” while maintaining his role trying to ward off Scottish independence.

Lord Frost stayed as Brexit Minister, while Amanda Milling was ousted as Tory party co-chair.

Oliver Dowden moved from Culture Secretary to replace Ms Milling as co-chairman of the Tory Party, as well as holding a Minister without Portfolio title.

Best-selling author and former I’m a Celebrity contestant Nadine Dorries became Culture Secretary in what critics perceived as a move by Mr Johnson to ramp up the ‘culture war’.Anne-Marie Trevelyan replaced Ms Truss as International Trade Secretary, and Steve Barclay succeeded Mr Gove as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Cabinet Office minister.

Mr Raab’s demotion comes after he was heavily criticised for being on holiday as the Taliban swept across Afghanistan. The Deputy Prime Minister title formalises a role he performed as First Secretary of State when he stood in for Mr Johnson while he was in hospital with Covid.

Mr Raab said he was “delighted” with his new roles after lengthy talks with Mr Johnson in his Commons office. Downing Street confirmed Mr Williamson had been sacked by the Prime Minister, with the same fate greeting Mr Buckland as Justice Secretary and Mr Jenrick as Housing Secretary.

The Prime Minister carried out the long-awaited shake-up to put in place a “strong and united” Cabinet following the turbulence of the pandemic.

Mr Williamson was one of the ministers deemed most at risk, particularly because of his handling of the exams fiasco during the Covid-19 crisis.

He announced his exit by saying “it has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019”, adding that he will continue to support the Prime Minister and the Government.

After receiving the axe, Mr Jenrick pledged to continue supporting the Prime Minister.

“I’m deeply proud of all we achieved,” he said, thanking his colleagues at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

His sacking followed controversies including the unlawful approval of a Tory donor’s housing development and eyebrow-raising journeys during lockdown.

Also to go was Mr Buckland, who in his departure letter to Mr Johnson noted that “years of underfunding” had not helped the legal system recover from backlog created by the pandemic.

The courts system has been under huge strain throughout the crisis, but the reason for his departure was unclear. Sir Bob Neill, the Conservative MP who chairs the Commons’ justice committee, criticised Mr Buckland’s exit He said: “You deserved better You did a first-rate job and, importantly, always stood up for the rule of law and the integrity of the justice system.”