NI Secretary of State in defiant one-word response to suggestions he’s part of the Stormont problem

Chris Heaton-Harris misled the public, but has no intention of retracting or clarifying what he said

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris MP at a press conference in Erskine House in central Belfast today. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Chris Heaton-Harris has responded defiantly to the suggestion that he might be part of the problem with restoring Stormont.

The Secretary of State, who misled the public about the Windsor Framework but has repeatedly refused to retract or apologise for having done so, called a press conference ostensibly in relation to forcing Stormont to raise more revenue through measures such as water charges or increasing rates bills.

Just prior to this, Mr Heaton-Harris had met the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady, to discuss the issue.

However, he made no substantive announcement on raising more money through taxation or ending giveaways like free transport. He did not even threaten to introduce the unpopular measures – something the NIO has a long history of having attempted during past periods where devolution has collapsed in a hope that it will force the parties back into government.

In March, Mr Heaton-Harris told this newspaper that under the Windsor Framework named plants could come into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, saying “yes, it’s going to be straightforward… there’s no more to it, no less to it than that”.

Within days, we reported that was wholly inaccurate and hundreds of plants are banned from crossing the Irish Sea, but can still come from thousands of miles away in southern Europe. Mr Heaton-Harris has refused on multiple occasions to retract or clarify what he said, simply dismissing questions and moving on.

Today, the Belfast Telegraph asked him if he accepts that this behaviour is part of the problem as the Government attempts to restore Stormont because many DUP supporters simply don’t believe what he says.

Mr Heaton-Harris responded with one word – “no” – and moved on to the next question.

The former Tory chief whip repeated his criticisms of the parties, saying: “Action needs to be taken to bring Northern Ireland’s public finances under control and make them sustainable for future years.

“The necessary decisions have not been taken by local leaders to ensure affordable public service transformation can take place, and now that is being felt in the most undesirable of ways by people across Northern Ireland.

“The people of Northern Ireland urgently need a credible plan to deliver sustainable public services.”

The Secretary of State criticised Stormont’s parties for their fiscal populism and inability to balance Stormont’s books, saying there was a need for “tough decisions” to secure a “balanced and sustainable budget”.

However, last year Mr Heaton-Harris gave householders in Northern Ireland a substantial real terms cut in their rates bills, leaving less money for health, education, policing, and all the other public services now facing a budgetary crisis.

When asked why he had cut rates bills, Mr Heaton-Harris responded: “I think you’ll find that…there’s been a cost-of-living crisis going on.”

He said he was “very aware that everyone in Northern Ireland was finding times hard and so I did not want to go over and above what people might have expected”.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the civil service “have done a tonne of work on this revenue-raising piece” and gave him 356 pages on the issue on Monday. He said he is “minded to go ahead with the public consultations” to examine how additional taxes or the abolition of items which are currently free might work.

However, he added: “I want to actually read what’s been presented to me to make sure I am making the right decisions.”

Mr Heaton-Harris confirmed that the investment conference planned for next month will happen as scheduled, regardless of whether the DUP allow Stormont to be restored.

He attempted to sound optimistic on the possibility of the DUP re-entering government, saying that they were “half way there”.

Tellingly, he said that finding a legislative solution to the Irish Sea border which satisfies the DUP had proved harder than expected, adding: “Identifying exactly what the ask was, was very difficult.”

He stressed that was in the past tense, indicating that the DUP and the Government have now agreed on legislation.

However, whatever that legislation involves, it will not be able to undo any of the Irish Sea border without the UK breaking the Windsor Framework, something Rishi Sunak has made clear he doesn’t intend to do.

Earlier this week the Belfast Telegraph revealed that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has emailed his party to appeal for an end to members criticising the party in public, a move which some observers saw as a sign of weakness.

However, Mr Heaton-Harris attempted to support Mr Donaldson, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the DUP and saying that parties are “broad churches” where bringing a party together was difficult.