NI Secretary raises Stormont election deadline ahead of meeting with Irish government

Northern Ireland's Secretary of State has revisited the prospect of an Assembly election ahead of a meeting with Irish government ministers in Dublin.

The deadline to form an Executive expires at midnight and the government will then be obligated to call another election within 12 weeks.

Chris Heaton-Harris could opt to delay a poll, as he has done previously via legislation at Westminster.

The DUP is refusing to re-enter power-sharing because of the Northern Ireland Protocol making it almost certain an Executive will not be convened.

In an official statement released by the Northern Ireland Office (NIO), Mr Heaton-Harris said: ““From tomorrow, if there is no Executive, I will once again be under a legal duty to hold elections to the NI Assembly in the next 12 weeks.

"I will use the next few weeks I have available to me to assess carefully all options about what happens next and to continue to talk to all interested parties before I make any decisions.

“This is not a situation any of us want to be in. The people of Northern Ireland deserve to have the votes that they cast in May honoured, they deserve locally elected decision-makers getting back to work, delivering on the issues that matter most to them.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The NI Secretary was heavily criticised for repeatedly threatening to call an election prior to Christmas before performing a U-turn.

Currently, the latest an assembly poll can be held is April 13, meaning the government would need to call the election no later than early March.

Council elections are already scheduled to take place in May.

Writing in Thursday's Irish Times, he said he would "carefully assess all options" regarding what comes next and continue to talk to all parties before making any decisions.

Mr Heaton-Harris is due to meet the Irish Foreign Minister and Tanaiste Micheál Martin in Dublin later, marking the latest session of the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC).

Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker and the Republic's Justice Minister Simon Harris are among politicians who will also attend the BIIGC.

While the gathering usually deals with economic cooperation, political stability and security, developments on the NI Protocol talks between the UK Government and EU are likely to feature on the agenda.

The extended absence of power-sharing in Northern Ireland is also likely to be discussed.

There has been no functioning devolved government at Stormont since February 2022, after the DUP withdrew in protest against the NI Protocol.

The protocol was designed to ensure free trade could continue across the Irish land border, but it has led to new checks on some goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin won the most seats in the last assembly election in May, entitling the party to nominate for the position of first minister.

Tweeting on Thursday morning, the party’s Vice President Michelle O’Neill said: “The Assembly election result must be respected, and an Executive formed to deliver real change.

“Workers and families need support as the cost of living rises, our health service requires investment, and life saving laws must be delivered.

“We must make politics work for everyone.”