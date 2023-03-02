NI Secretary says Windsor Framework ‘is taking back control’ from Brussels

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said that the Windsor Framework shows the UK government is “decisively taking back control in a host of areas from Brussels”.

The Conservative MP added: “We have never said this is the perfect solution, but it is a better option than the Protocol Bill, which kept automatic alignment with EU law for red lane trade at Northern Ireland ports and kept the full jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in international law.”

“It ensures unfettered access for Northern Ireland made goods to the whole UK market, restores the balance of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and provides Stormont with the opportunity to reject the application of any harmful new EU rules in the few areas in which they remain.

“The agreement rewrites the Treaty to end the presumption of continuing alignment on regulations through the Stormont Brake, puts medicines supply back in the UK’s hands, restores critical tax freedoms and ensures that the same food can be on supermarket shelves in Northern Ireland as the rest of the UK through our green lane,” he continued.

“And this deal is good for the Union as it will bring investment and prosperity to Northern Ireland like never before.

“As we move forward we will seize every opportunity to diverge from where we are today where it offers benefits to the whole UK.”

The Secretary of State was speaking after a unionist think tank released a report on Wednesday night, recommending that unionists do not support the Windsor Framework until certain amendments are made.

The Centre for the Union published a paper, co-authored by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, in which it stated: “We can not recommend- in the absence of additional components being added to the framework, alongside some present elements being amended- unionist support for the Windsor Framework.”

In the paper’s foreword, the DUP’s Ian Paisley Jr notes that it ‘concludes further concessions or “components” must be “bolted onto” the framework and it will be for unionists to determine what those concessions should be”.

"Our recent history has taught us that we have been bitten hard by the protocol and we should continue to tread cautiously as we advance the cause of the pro-Union people,” he adds.