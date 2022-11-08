NI Secretary set to call February Stormont election to buy more time for EU negotiations – reports

The UK Government will legislate to extend the deadline for holding a Stormont election to allow time for a deal with the EU, according to reports.

Westminster sources who have spoken to Bloomberg UK on the condition of anonymity say the plan will be announced in Parliament on Wednesday.

They say the current expectation is that polling day will take place in late February to ensure power sharing is restored in advance of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April.

The Belfast Telegraph has contacted the NIO for comment.

Under the current law, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is obliged to announce a new vote within 12 weeks of the October 28 deadline which came and went without the main parties here reaching an agreement.

There has been previous speculation that the poll could take place in May, but politicians raised concerns about that clashing with council elections and the coronation of King Charles III.

The DUP has insisted it will not form an executive until the row over the protocol has been resolved.

Bloomberg is also reporting that “the British government senses that US President Joe Biden is unhappy that the political instability may not be sorted by the anniversary of the Northern Ireland peace deal”.

It says sources close to Biden’s thinking said dismissed the description as an overstatement but they conceded it’s hard to imagine the president traveling here if devolution is not revived.

UK officials believe a short delay in holding the snap election will help them negotiate with the EU without the volatile political climate and charged rhetoric that accompanies politicians’ efforts to canvas votes.

Chris Heaton-Harris is also expected to confirm details of a new budget for Stormont as NI faces the prospect of several more months without a functioning Government.

It’s expected to include cuts to MLAs’ pay.

It comes a day after Rishi Sunak held talks with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen.

Last week Downing Street insisted that Mr Heaton-Harris is still in charge of the NIO amid claims the Prime Minister intervened to override his Christmas election plans which were shelved.

Former NI secretary Shaun Woodward said he believed Mr Sunak had personally “stepped in” and ordered election plans to be abandoned.

The fiasco has led to concerns that Mr Heaton-Harris has become a laughing stock after failing to follow through on his promise.

TUV leader Jim Allister accused him of damaging his credibility.

“Obviously he backed himself into a corner and having to extricate himself from that corner brings reputational damage,” he said.

“He made the right decision in the end by retreating from what was the wrong direction.

“But there’s no doubt he has hurt his own credibility.”