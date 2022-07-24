NI Secretary Shailesh Vara backs Rishi Sunak in leadership race

The Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has officially given his backing to Rishi Sunak to become the next Conservative leader.

Making the announcement on social media, Mr Vara said: “I have known Rishi Sunak for many years and am confident that in these difficult and challenging times he would be the right person to lead the UK as Prime Minister.”

He also said he believed Mr Sunak could defeat the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at the next general election.

Mr Vara took over as Northern Ireland Secretary after Brandon Lewis joined other Conservative Ministers who resigned in protest at outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership.

In recent days, he denied claims that he had asked if he needed a passport to visit Londonderry.

Dismissing it as “nonsense,” he said he was determined to focus on the real issues for people in Northern Ireland rather than focusing on the “tittle-tattle".

On Saturday, Sunak told Conservative Party members he was the only candidate telling the truth about taxation.

With tax cuts being at the centre of the leadership race, Mr Sunak has tried to portray himself as a Thatcherite custodian of public finances in contrast to cuts promised by rival Liz Truss.

Still in post as Foreign Secretary, Ms Truss said she was running an “insurgent” campaign and that her promise of tax cuts would curb inflation.

Speaking in Lincolnshire, Mr Sunak said it was time to “tell the truth” about the cost of living crisis, and said there was no alternative but to “grip inflation and bring it down”.

“Rising inflation is the enemy that makes everyone poorer and puts at risk your homes and your savings,” the former chancellor said.

“And we have to tell the truth about tax. I will deliver more tax cuts. I’ve already made real progress as chancellor, but I will not put money back in your pocket knowing that rising inflation will only whip it straight back out.”