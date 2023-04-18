NI Secretary takes aim at DUP telling QUB conference ‘real leaders know when to say yes’

Chris Heaton-Harris has taken aim at the DUP with a blunt message that “real leaders know when to say yes”.

The Secretary of State was speaking at Agreement 25, a major conference at Queen’s University.

He told the audience that the party’s continued absence from the Assembly presents the biggest single threat to the Union.

His comments came immediately before a party leaders’ debate which the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson did not attend.

Mary Lou McDonald, Naomi Long, Doug Beattie and Colum Eastwood were all present, while the DUP was represented instead by MLA Emma-Little-Pengelly.

Mr Heaton-Harris paid tribute to those who brought peace after decades of violence, crediting David Trimble’s “foresight and leadership”, as well as Martin McGuinness, Gerry Adams and John Hume.

He also mentioned the “critical role” women such as Mo Mowlam, Monica McWilliams and Baroness May Blood played and reflected on the personal commitments of the Clintons and Senator George Mitchell.

“It is undoubtedly the case that the efforts of those people to get peace mean that there are men and women alive today, possibly here today, who otherwise may not be,” he said

But addressing the current impasse at Stormont, he warned: “I make no apologies for wanting Northern Ireland to work within the Union.

“Others who share that view should put the Union first, restore the devolved institutions and get on with the job of delivering for the people of Northern Ireland,” he says to a round of applause from the audience.

“Real leadership is about knowing when to say yes and having the courage to do so.”

Mr Heaton-Harris also referenced the shooting of senior police officer John Caldwell by the New IRA, and warned against the “tiny minority who seek to drag Northern Ireland back to its darkest days”.

“For each person who wants to drag it down, there are thousands determined to lift it up,” he said.

His words will been seen as a direct message to the DUP, who continue to refuse to enter the NI Executive.

It was left to MLA Emma Little-Pengelly to defend the current DUP position.

“I often reflect on my past. We need to learn from it,” she said. “We need to learn what hasn’t worked before, that was the politics of exclusion, of dismissing the genuinely held views of a substantial group of people in Northern Ireland. That doesn’t work.

“Nationalists and unionists and everyone in between should work together. We will not exclude our way out of this issues.

“People feel very strongly that the protocol damaged the agreed position that Northern Ireland would remain a part of the union unless the people of Northern Ireland decided otherwise through a referendum.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie, though, said the continued refusal to enter Stormont is ‘trampling all over democracy”.

“The Good Friday Agreement was the balancing of the unbalancing. Not everyone got what they wanted,” he said.

“It was designed to be changed. It has been changed already. Sinn Fein are the largest party. If they are not allowed to take their place we are trampling all over democracy in Northern Ireland.

“I say that as a whole UK unionist. If any part is damaged or weak, the whole is damaged and weaker. You cannot exclude any corner of society. Let’s get stabilised first, then look to see how we can all come together. “

Alliance leader Naomi Long said it would be a ‘tragedy’ if people were allowed to become ‘jaded and cynical’ about the Good Friday Agreement due to the latest political statement.

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald added: “None of us have any right to disregard the views or rights of the other. The most frightening prospect is drift. We all live here, they will never change. What has to changed now is that institutions function.”