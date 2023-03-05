NI Secretary teases changes to Stormont governance if unionists don’t accept Windsor Framework

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has suggested there could be changes to Stormont's governance if some in the unionist community do not accept the Windsor Framework deal.

The Windsor Framework deal was unveiled last week and would replace the the current Northern Ireland Protocol arrangements.

It would see new green and red lanes for goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, as well as a 'Stormont Brake', allowing for 30 MLAs for two or more Stormont parties to object to any new EU rule that would apply to Northern Ireland.

The DUP is currently mulling over the Windsor Framework deal to see if it meets the party's seven tests, paving the way for the party to return to Stormont.

Asked on Sky News what would happen if the DUP does not back the deal, Mr Heaton-Harris said the question is theoretical and he claimed he is working to "clarify all the questions" in the unionist community.

He added: "I would like to think that at that point we will be able to get the Executive up and running, but I have already, in fact last week we were passing legislation through Parliament, the Executive Formation Act, which allows me to have the opportunity to call elections at any point during the next year should that be required.

"There are other routes forward, and we need to do things on governance if that is the case.

"However, I am a glass half full man, I believe we can get this right. The Windsor Framework is an amazing leap forward. I do think it actually delivers on all the questions that have been asked.

"We need to clarify some of those for some of the unionist community. I am absolutely up for doing that."

Northern Ireland will be able to participate fully in future UK trade deals, Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

Asked whether he could guarantee people and businesses in Northern Ireland will be able to participate in future trade deals once the new agreement with the EU has been finalised, Mr Heaton-Harris said: "I think we can, and so... we are now left with about 3% of what was existing EU laws are going to be in place after this gets adopted.

"That is the bare minimum required to allow Northern Ireland businesses the access they have to the European single market at this point."

Asked if he may regret his words in the future, he added: "I am genuinely not worried about that."

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill said governance in Northern Ireland would involve a joint arrangement between the UK and Irish governments if power-sharing is not restored at Stormont.

Ms O'Neill reiterated her call on the DUP to end its blockade on devolution in Belfast following the deal on post-Brexit trade struck by London and Brussels.

Sinn Fein's Stormont leader said the result of last May's Assembly election has to be honoured and power-sharing restored.

"We obviously had a very historic election last May, for the very first time a nationalist was returned as first minister, and I am in the position of first minister-designate," she said.

"The DUP have failed to honour that election to this point, but I still hope that they will get to that point, because power-sharing is how politics works in the north.

"We have a special and unique circumstance because of the Good Friday Agreement and there isn't any other alternative.

"In fact, probably the alternative to power-sharing would be some arrangement between the British and Irish government."