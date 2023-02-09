NI Secretary warns absence of Executive having negative impact following election extension

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has set out the next steps in his plan to restore Stormont during a roundtable meeting with political parties following the extension of the election deadline.

Chris Heaton-Harris met with politicians in Belfast to discuss the issues including an “ongoing governance gap” in Northern Ireland, UK-EU negotiations on the NI Protocol and the “challenging” budgetary situation here.

“It is disappointing that further legislation to extend the period for Executive formation has had to be introduced but I am aware that many people in Northern Ireland are not in favour of another Assembly election at this time,” he said following the meeting.

It comes after legislation was introduced in Parliament to extend the period for formation by one year to January 18, 2024.

The legislation will also enable the Government to bring this new period to an early end and move to elections sooner, if it becomes necessary.

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly and party colleague Gordon Lyons were among those sitting around the table with Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald and Vice President Michelle O’Neill.

Alliance leader Naomi Long and deputy Stephen Farry were also present.

UUP leader Doug Beattie attended along with Steve Aiken whilst Claire Hanna MP and Matthew O’Toole MLA were there to represent the SDLP.

“I’ve been encouraged by my discussions with the parties today but there is no doubt that the absence of a devolved government is having an impact on Northern Ireland with important legislation and public services impacted by the lack of an Executive,” Mr Heaton-Harris said afterwards.

“My priority remains the restoration of fully-functioning power-sharing institutions and I will continue to work with the NI parties to ensure this happens as soon as possible.”

Parties were informed that the quickest and simplest way to deal with issues here – including the implementation of Dáithí’s Law – is to affirm the legislation in the Assembly.

Mr Heaton-Harris has written to each party outlining a step by step guide to how they can achieve this.

He stressed the priorities and challenges for next budget here and confirmed he will shortly be setting the regional rate for the next financial year.