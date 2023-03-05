NI should return to EU, Brexit has been a terrible idea, says Alliance’s Stephen Farry

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry has said he broadly welcomes the protocol deal but wants to see Northern Ireland back in the EU as soon as possible.

Speaking at his party’s annual conference, he said: “The protocol, and now it’s revised version through the Windsor Framework, offers Northern Ireland a softer landing from Brexit.

“But let me be clear: we are and will remain opposed to Brexit. It is a terrible idea, and the costs are increasingly clear.

“We want to see Northern Ireland back into the EU at an early opportunity. With this deal, we can at least move on from the protocol wars.

“Northern Ireland needs stability and certainty. Unionism’s interests — alongside the rest of us — lies in ensuring that Northern Ireland can work.”

On the Windsor Framework, he said: “Overall, it does present a significant number of solutions to a wide range of problems.

“It addresses many of the practical challenges, and reduces the friction, barriers and bureaucracy.

“Nevertheless, we do have some concerns around the concept and operation of the proposed Stormont Brake which has the potential to bring more Stormont vetoes and instability, plus uncertainty for businesses.

“The democratic deficit is an issue. It wasn’t before we left the EU as the UK, including Northern Ireland, was fully represented. From now, the real action lies in Northern Ireland getting access to the decision-making process when new applicable EU law is being first developed.”

Mr Farry challenged the DUP’s assertion that its tactics had reaped rewards: “I see some are claiming that the politics of boycott and belligerence have brought the EU to this position.

“In fact, this deal could have been done two years ago. The problem was an absence of trust, and threats of unilateral action and breaches of international law.”

Alliance’s deputy leader claimed there still was a “fundamental dishonesty and delusional lack of reality” among many Brexiteers.

“With Brexit, there are essentially three options: a soft Brexit, a land border on the island of Ireland, or special arrangements for Northern Ireland. Anything else is a unicorn. We all need to be pragmatic,” he added.

Mr Farry said the international scene was “more unstable than at any time in recent decades” with the war in Ukraine and crises in Afghanistan, Iran, Syria and Ethiopia.

“We are seeing repeated examples of conflict, persecution, gross human rights abuses and even genocide,” he said.

“Currently there are over 100m refugees or internally displaced people in the world.

“My team and I have been proudly helping some refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

“Some people are claiming the UK is being invaded. These are dangerous and reprehensible words. The frontline in the manufactured culture war.

“The reality is that the UK is only being asked to manage a small fraction of the global refugee situation — per capita it is one of the least sought in Europe.

“The vast majority of asylum claims are actually granted. They are genuine. We need to see the provision of more safe and legal routes and a quicker decision-making process.”