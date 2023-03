NI Troubles amnesty plan could be fast-tracked through Westminster

Intensive lobbying of MPs set to get under way after MLAs reject Government’s ‘appalling’ legacy plans

Julie Hambleton joins a delegation of families bereaved during the Northern Ireland Troubles, including in the Birmingham pub bombs, to unsuccesfully attempt to hand in a letter to No 10 Downing Street

Suzanne Breen Tue 20 Jul 2021 at 23:07