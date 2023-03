Robert Huey was constantly brought into discussions — despite devastating findings

Dr Tamara Bronckaers was paid more than £1.25m in compensation after NI's chief vet Robert Huey (inset) helped hound her out of her job.

Northern Ireland’s chief vet was regularly involved in Civil Service discussions about how to handle the case of a whistleblower who he helped hound out of her job, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.