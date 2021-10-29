NI voucher scheme: Department for Economy denies discriminating against married women over £100 card

A number of married women have raised concerns over verifying their details for the High Street Voucher scheme. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Department of Economy has denied discriminating against married women over the High Street Voucher scheme.

It comes after a number of married women complained they were not able to use their birth certificates to verify their identity and had just three days to provide an alternative.

Reported on the BBC Stephen Nolan programme, one woman spoke of her frustration in the delay.

Caller Maureen in Strabane said she was told her birth certificate could not be accepted and was then given a three day window to send an alternative.

She was then told that the Department’s email inbox was full.

"I’m a frontline worker as well and I have worked all through the pandemic,” she said.

“But because we’re in the private sector we’re going to lose out on the £500 and now I’ve lived in Northern Ireland and worked my whole life and I’m going to lose out on this £100.

"It’s really unfair and it’s not just me, there’s an awful lot of people I know in the same situation.”

A Department spokesperson said: “No one has been rejected for a Spend Local card and there is no discrimination in the delivery of the scheme.

“There are cases where the details provided in the application form do not match those details held on the databases used to verify applications, and we have asked for further information to verify the application."

They continued: “The Department is applying maximum flexibility on the information that can be provided to confirm an applicant is eligible for a Spend Local card. Where there is a genuine attempt to provide information, there is a clear link between the application and the documents provided and a reasonable level of confidence that the person is eligible, they should be verified.”

Commenting on the dispute was Chief Commissioner of the Equality Commission, Geraldine McGahey.

“It goes without saying that all government policy decisions should be taken with the statutory equality duties in mind,” she said.

"We raised our concerns about the equality impact assessment carried out for this policy in September. We were very disappointed that the screening was not completed at the earliest opportunity in the policy development process and we queried the potential for the screening to actually inform the development or delivery of the High Street Scheme.”

She added: “The screening lacked data or information on which to determine impacts across the Section 75 equality grounds and consequently the assessments that there were no impacts for most of those grounds lacked coherence.

"A more robust and timely equality assessment would have enabled the Department to thoroughly consider and consult on the potential equality impacts.”

She said the scheme appeared to be causing problems for specific groups such as some married women and older people who may not have forms of identification such as a driver’s licence or a valid passport required by the scheme.

“There is potential for discrimination against some of these groups who may experience less favourable treatment than others, in this case on grounds of their sex,” she said.

“We are writing to the Minister for the Economy today to remind him of the importance of adhering to the Section 75 duties and asking him to review the deadline set for applying for and using the card to ensure some groups of people are not adversely impacted and left out.

“Importantly this situation also highlights the lack of protection for older people who are currently not protected against discrimination in the provision of goods, facilities and services, unlike their counterparts in the rest of the UK and Ireland.”

Meanwhile, the Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen has called on the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons to extend the period for people to spend their £100 vouchers after delays of issuing the cards.

“Colleagues and I continue to be contacted by a considerable number of constituents, many of whom applied at the outset of the high street voucher application opening, who have still not received their spend local card,” he said.

"This is against the backdrop of the thousands of people who were contacted because they could not be verified by the automated process, asking them to provide further evidence. Many of them have been informed it is likely to be a number of weeks before they will receive their card.”

Mr Allen said it was now “clearly” the case that the Minister could not guarantee everyone would have four weeks to spend their £100 and that it was time to review the end date.