NI was ‘undersold’ by Government’s levelling-up fund, insists Campbell

MP wants to see ‘fair share’ in UK’s scheme to tackle regional inequality

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has said Northern Ireland was “undersold” when it came to the UK Government’s levelling-up fund, which was brought in to replace lost EU funding.

At a Northern Ireland Affairs Committee meeting about investment here, representatives from councils in Belfast and Londonderry spoke of the benefits their respective £1bn and £250m City Deal projects will bring.

Addressing the meeting, East Londonderry MP Mr Campbell said that when it came to first round allocations of the l evelling-u p fund, Scotland got £18m more than was anticipated, Wales got £37m more and NI £1.7m less than anticipated.

“We’re the only region in the UK that was undersold,” he added.

In October 2021, the Government revealed the successful bids for the first round of the £4.8bn Levelling-Up Fund — a replacement for the EU Structural Fund (ESF) programme.

With the second round of funding opening up in the next few weeks, Mr Campbell questioned whether any analysis had been done to find out how Northern Ireland received l e ss than anticipated, in order to ensure it gets its fair share in future.

A number of speakers from Belfast City Council and the Grow the Glens community-based economic development group pointed to the issue of timing, knowing when funds are going to be released and learning “how to play the new game as the new game emerges”.

However, Stephen Gillespie, director for business and culture at Derry City & Strabane District Council, said it was successful with all three bids and was pleasantly surprised.

“We have to be ready. It’s not a matter of responding when the terms of reference come out,” he told the committee.

Mr Campbell later turned to the issue of European Structural Funds and moving beyond them.

The funds were aimed at supporting economic development across all EU countries, including combatting poverty.

The MP sought the views of Mr Gillespie on “targeting projects” that would have come from ESF.

Mr Gillespie said he would like to see aspects of ESF continue as it has been “very successful in terms of skills and working with community groups”.

All local authorities are working with the Government on how to replace those funds, he said, and on a strategy whereby councils can play “a much bigger role”.

Mr Gillespie said City Deals are targeting higher end jobs but also a skills deficit at the bottom to ensure that “all boats rise” and everyone has a pathway to employment.

“That’s where ESF was very successful and that’s where I think councils can play a much bigger role going forward, in designing that funding and working with government, working with levelling up,” Mr Gillespie added.

Eddie McGoldrick and Paddy McL aughlin, directors at Grow the Glens, said there was a well-trodden path when it came to EU funds but people are “unsure” about how to apply for levelling-u p funds.

When asked if the Derry and Strabane City Deal had prioritised the right projects, Mr Gillespie said community engagement was key to the deal and it flowed from the strategic growth plan.

The medical school which requires a new building and the maritime museum at Ebrington are the most advanced projects, and in the next year they hope to show “visible signs of progress” on the ground and “have at least a project a year over the next seven to eight years”.