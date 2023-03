Sinn Féin had voted for radical People Before Profit plan against its minister’s advice – but now changes stance

On Monday Sinn Féin’s Deirdre Hargey persuaded her party colleagues to vote down a rent-cut proposal which many of them had backed just days ago

Within the space of 12 days, the Assembly has bizarrely U-turned on a new law to give every private renter a 10% rent cut – with MLAs first voting for the law, but today voting to reverse what they had previously decided.